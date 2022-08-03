Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again.

QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey locations and counting. A plan submitted to the Phillipsburg Land Use Board shows a new 24-hour QuickChek at 671 Memorial Parkway.

That’s where Warren Lanes sits now.

The bowling alley has been there since the late 1950s. Think of that history. Never mind all the families and kids that grew up using those lanes. It also has seen some of the biggest leagues and best professional bowlers come through its walls.

It’s been there for a span of seven decades. It’s been there since about the time Elvis Presley was going into his stint in the U.S. Army. Since Eisenhower was president. Since the birth control pill was still experimental and hadn’t yet changed women’s history.

It’s seen thirteen presidents, the Civil Rights movement, every war since Vietnam. It’s basically the American history timeline of “Forrest Gump” only doubled. And it could all be going away.

But Bill Reese, president of Reese Bowling Centers operating Warren Lanes, says you never know what might happen.

So if you want that Cherry Icee and a turkey and provolone sub you’re just going to have to wait a few more frames.

For people who grew up there, this is my Terry Lou Zoo, my Bowcraft Amusement Park, my Jungle Habitat. For us, it’s the very touchstone of our lives. For the ever-changing New Jersey landscape, it’s just business.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

