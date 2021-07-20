If you’re a fan of houses that are older than the country like I am, feast your eyes on this 1735 beauty in Somerset County.

Although the house was originally constructed in 1735, it was extensively updated in 2000 to offer over 6,500 feet of living space. From the listing:

The splendor starts as you approach this remarkable home surrounded with period stonework. Accented with lighted entry pillars, stone stairs, impressive stone walls, breathtaking patios & wrap around mahogany porch. The historic charm is united with new modern elements; 5 beds, 4 full bath, 2 half baths, an amazing great room with adjoining wet bar & billiard room, Cherry Library, large primary suite & 2nd staircase make this home something VERY SPECIAL.

It sits on 3.69 acres and has two ponds plus a three car garage. The good news is that the price was just cut this week to $1,699,000 for the classic home, a reduction of $126,000.

Take a look inside and out and decide if you want to make a bid.

Look inside this gorgeous New Jersey colonial estate

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.