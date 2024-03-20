Never throw these dangerous items with recycling, NJ officials warn

🔥 Several NJ fires prompt public warning

🚯 Recycling ‘wrong’ items can lead to hazards

♻ Certain items need to dropped off separately

One of New Jersey’s counties has stressed never throwing certain items into recycling bins and cans, sharing photos of some dangerous fires that have broken out when the advice is ignored.

Recycling center fire via Somerset County Recycling center fire (via Somerset County) loading...

Somerset County has reminded residents that batteries — in particular lithium and rechargeable batteries — were to be disposed of separately to avoid causing damages and putting workers at risk of injury.

Household AA, AAA, D, C and 9 volt batteries can be thrown out in the regular trash and picked up by municipal or private haulers across the state.

Lithium batteries (Canva, Townsquare Media) Lithium batteries (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

As for very popular lithium and rechargeable batteries, those can be dropped off as Hazardous Waste at various locations in Somerset County.

Recycling center fire (via Somerset County) Recycling center fire (via Somerset County) loading...

The county shared pictures from fires that were sparked within recycling materials from Somerset County residential collection vehicles.

There were several dates shared for specific drop-offs in Warren, Hillsborough and Branchburg.

Recycling fire (via Somerset County) Recycling fire (via Somerset County) loading...

There was also a larger transport vehicle fire, shortly after leaving the Recycling Center in Bridgewater.

Far beyond Somerset County, lithium and rechargeable battery fires have been an increasing problem across NJ.

recycling alert caution ( njhazwaste.com) recycling alert caution ( njhazwaste.com) loading...

In 2020 alone, there were at least six potential battery-ignited fires at waste and recycling facilities according to officials, including in Passaic, Newark and an Atlantic County area truck.

The dangers prompted an “Avoid the Spark: Be Battery Safety Smart" public awareness campaign, launched in 2021.

State officials have also shared warnings and advice for handling and disposing lithium batteries.

The Division of Fire Safety similarly recommends bringing old lithium-ion batteries to a battery recycling location or contacting local authorities for instructions.

They also stress not creating piles of such old batteries, as that leads to a bigger fire hazard.

