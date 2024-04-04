A travel field hockey coach tried to pay a 17-year-old for sexual photos, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of 39-year-old Brett Clay, of Flemington.

According to officials, Clay was exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a female field hockey player while he was employed as a coach by a private program in Mount Olive, Morris County.

According to the victim, texts between her and her coach became sexual in nature in late December 2023 or early January 2024. At one point, she said, Clay offered her money in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Bridgewater police notified the prosecutor's office on March 27. Clay was arrested without incident on March 28 in Raritan Township.

He's been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and lodged in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to Clay or this incident is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-725-6200.

