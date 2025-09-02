About two years ago, a stylish and vibrant Mexican restaurant and bar opened in Metuchen. It was known for offering an astonishing 1,000+ tequilas.

It’s called Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar.

Friends and fans just call it Meximodo. The restaurant is impeccably decorated with neon lighting and Mexican murals, and a killer back bar. It’s like something out of a movie.

In July of last year, they were awarded the Guinness World Record for the "Most Varieties of Agave Spirits Commercially Available" in a bar-restaurant, with a collection of 1,033 bottles of tequila. In other words, they’re kind of a big deal.

Then, in spring, they opened a second location in Jersey City. Here, it is only a few months gone by, and now it’s been announced that two more Meximodo locations are opening.

There’s going to be a Marlboro location and another in Parsippany.

It’s a little bittersweet because the one in Marlboro will be occupying the same space where Fireside Grill & Bar and Bad Hat Dumplings had been. Places I liked. They recently closed, and I hated to see it, but I am anxious to try Meximodo in that location.

The other one coming to Parsippany will be located at District1515, a luxury residential and retail space off Route 10.

At Meximodo, it’s not just about the tequila. Their food is said to be amazing, with handcrafted tacos made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, flavorful signature margaritas, bold entrees, and craft cocktails that stand apart.

They’re looking to open their new locations in late 2026.