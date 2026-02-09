So… how’s that New Year’s resolution going?

Maybe January started off strong with grilled chicken, water, and optimism, and you’re still going strong. Or February showed up with pizza, cookies, and you’re looking to get back on track. Hey, no judgment. We live in New Jersey — temptation is all around us.

Either way, here’s some good news. A Jersey-born chain built around fresh, customizable, actually-good-for-you food is growing again, and it might be opening near you.

Salad House

Salad House

Salad House was founded in New Jersey in 2011. It’s the brainchild of a Jersey guy named Joey Cioffi. The fast-casual concept built a reputation on made-to-order salads, wraps, grain bowls, and smoothies - basically food that doesn’t make you feel guilty afterwards and actually helps you achieve your goals.

The brand has been steadily growing from its Jersey roots, fueled by the idea that healthy eating shouldn’t feel like punishment. Fresh ingredients, tons of customization, and options for different diets like vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free, which is near and dear to my heart as I have a son with Celiac disease. Salad House means you can eat clean without eating boring. Which is huge.

Salad House

New locations

Three new locations are opening this month and two more are in the works to open soon.

The three opening in February are in Wall at 1919 Route 35, Metuchen at 660 Middlesex Ave., and Marlboro at 314 Route 9 North.

Coming soon, according to nj.com is Wayne at 625 Hamburg Turnpike and one in East Brunswick but with no specific address.

Salad House can already be found in Cherry Hill, Englewood, Hackensack, Livingston, Manahawkin, Millburn, Montclair, Morristown, Newark, New Brunswick, Parsippany, Red Bank, Ridgewood, Rutherford, Secaucus, Sparta, Toms River, Westfield and Westwood. Nj.com reports they’ve even expanded out of state into New York and have future sites in Maryland. They might have to be called Salad Mansion before you know it

