A trip to Atlantic City is always a good time. You have a legendary casino, a beautiful beach, an incredible boardwalk, and amazing hotels.

According to the USA Today 10 Best list, Atlantic City has one of the best hotel restaurants you dine in.

Expert panelists and readers voted on what spots they determined to be the best places to eat when staying in hotels, based on the food, superior service and unique touches.

They narrowed it down to ten winners of the Readers' Choice Award for Best Hotel Restaurants for 2025 and the Garden State is home to No. 1. If you’re a fan of Japanese food, you’re going to want to check it out next time you’re in the area.

The best hotel restaurant is Kuro in Atlantic City

Located at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Kuro delights patrons with Japanese dishes made from a combination of local ingredients as well as some that are imported from Japan.

Diners can pair sushi, tempura, grilled meats, and fresh seafood with an assortment of Japanese whiskies, shochu, sake, and wine.

The restaurant has 30 sake brands, 110 wine labels, and also serves Japanese imported and local craft beers.

Kuro Japanese Craft Kitchen

They pride themselves on their skillfully crafted menu, which also includes gluten-free and vegan options.

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5 - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Check out the award-winning Japanese cuisine for yourself inside the beautiful Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

