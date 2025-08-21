Let’s be honest: We in the Garden State have earned the right to be smug about our superior food.

Pork roll / Taylor ham as a breakfast.

A big, doughy bagel with your desired spread or toppings.

Of course, our pizza.

@bennytudinos via Instagram @bennytudinos via Instagram loading...

New Jersey pizza is, and always has been, some of the best in the nation. New York can try to make the argument that they’re better but at this point it’s just sad.

So where is the best of the best when it comes to a great slice of ‘za?

The Food Network set out to find out just that, so they made a list of the best pizza slices in each state.

@bennytudinos via Instagram @bennytudinos via Instagram loading...

The best slice of pizza in New Jersey

The pizza joint in New Jersey that they singled out is known as the oldest one in Sussex County.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Dominick's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

Although the story of Dominick’s started in New York in the ‘60s, the spot is now a Jersey staple.

While New York City gets all the pizza cred, New Jersey’s pizzaiolos can stand up to the best of the Big Apple contenders. And set yourself apart in the Garden State, you’ve gotta know your dough. Peter and Sal Lombardo, owners of Dominick’s, certainly do.

The duo sell a fantastic Brooklyn pizza that’s a bit on the spicy side, as well as the rare New York-style Palermo square pie with marinara, red onions, herbs and spices.

Dominick’s is located at 10 East Clinton Street in Newton, NJ

The restaurant is open seven days a week.

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mangia!

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Unexpected snake sighting at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ The snake was simply just minding its own business, and at no point were any guests or the snake harmed. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈