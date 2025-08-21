The Food Network has declared the best slice of pizza in NJ
Let’s be honest: We in the Garden State have earned the right to be smug about our superior food.
Pork roll / Taylor ham as a breakfast.
A big, doughy bagel with your desired spread or toppings.
Of course, our pizza.
New Jersey pizza is, and always has been, some of the best in the nation. New York can try to make the argument that they’re better but at this point it’s just sad.
So where is the best of the best when it comes to a great slice of ‘za?
The Food Network set out to find out just that, so they made a list of the best pizza slices in each state.
The best slice of pizza in New Jersey
The pizza joint in New Jersey that they singled out is known as the oldest one in Sussex County.
Dominick's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
Although the story of Dominick’s started in New York in the ‘60s, the spot is now a Jersey staple.
While New York City gets all the pizza cred, New Jersey’s pizzaiolos can stand up to the best of the Big Apple contenders. And set yourself apart in the Garden State, you’ve gotta know your dough. Peter and Sal Lombardo, owners of Dominick’s, certainly do.
The duo sell a fantastic Brooklyn pizza that’s a bit on the spicy side, as well as the rare New York-style Palermo square pie with marinara, red onions, herbs and spices.
Dominick’s is located at 10 East Clinton Street in Newton, NJ
The restaurant is open seven days a week.
Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Mangia!
