Iconic band The Beach Boys will play in Atlantic City

Wouldn’t it be Nice to see an iconic American band right here in the Garden State?

Even California Girls would flock to New Jersey to see such a great act.

I mean, it would be great to have some Good Vibrations when you see a concert.

Have you picked up what I’m putting down yet? Do you need Rhonda to help you out?

Don’t Worry, Baby, that opportunity is coming at the end of this month!

Catch a Wave over to south Jersey to see a concert half a century in the making.

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The Beach Boys will perform in Atlantic City this spring

The Beach Boys are scheduled to play Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, May 29, 2026, starting at 8 p.m.

Can you picture anything more perfect than hearing The Beach Boys perform their classic songs and then leaving the venue to hear waves crashing on the sand?

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There’s nothing more Summer-y than that.

The band is celebrating 250 years of (Surfing’ in) the USA while saluting the 60th anniversary of their album ‘Pet Sounds.’

You can purchase tickets for the show here before you hop in your Little Deuce Coupe and head to Atlantic City.

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It’s sure to be Fun, Fun, Fun!

Okay, I’m done with the song references to this Rock and Roll Music, I swear.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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