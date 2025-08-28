What started in the 1800s as a pharmacy, evolving into a counter service eatery with the best ice cream in the county, is now reopening.

Closed since 2017, Nagle's in Ocean Grove, is getting a breath of new life from Kelly Ryan, a successful restaurateur who, like many of us, remembered and enjoyed the simplicity and history of an Ocean Grove institution.

Kelly Ryan is ready to bring back Nagle’s history

When talking to Kelly Ryan about what it is going to take to reopen the legendary ice cream eatery, her enthusiasm bubbles over at bringing Nagle’s back to its original look and feel.

Kelly has to meticulously gut the store for mold remediation, adding new flooring, and she says, “uncover the unknown” in the walls and flooring to bring in a clean, safe environment.

There are many boxes and items that she plans on inventorying and selecting to bring back the historic look of Nagle’s. In the brief time that she has signed the papers to own Nagles, former employees who worked at Nagle's forty years ago and their children have been asking to work there when she is operational.

The history of Nagle’s also included Hall’s Drug Store, and that was where the original recipe for their outstanding ice cream was created and served to the delight of ice cream fans near and far. Through talking with former employees, she found and will make the actual recipe for that much-loved ice cream.

Nagle’s will serve great food

Kelly Ryan is the owner of The Boondocks Fishery in Red Bank. A casual, enjoyable restaurant that specializes in lobster rolls and tasty chowder. Go to Boondocks on a summer evening, and you will see tables full of friends and family diving into lobsters, shrimp, and other fun shore favorites.

I asked her what would be on the menu at Nagle’s, and for now, Kelly said that she plans to serve breakfast and lunch, with the ice-cream window open during lunchtime hours in addition to evening hours.

Kelly wants to bring back the “blue plate” specials that were so popular back in the day, and each day’s “blue plate” will have a special dish.

She also wants to include a popular dish or two from Boondocks, like her famous lobster rolls and chowder. I was thrilled to hear that.

With a little help from your friends

The rejuvenation will be tedious, and Kelly plans on a Memorial Day weekend opening in 2026, sooner if the work is completed and inspected. She states that the Ocean Grove council and Chamber of Commerce have been extremely helpful and enthusiastic in making the opening of Nagle’s a reality.

Kelly, once a resident of Ocean Grove, is so committed that she is moving back to be close to her project and once again weave herself into the fabric of the Ocean Grove community.

I am thrilled to see the resurrection of this great eatery. So many great memories will come back to life with the new Nagle’s. I will see you there. Congratulations Kelly and thank you!