Rita’s introduces new and intriguing fall flavors
Oh, Sweet Rita. I don’t mean to doubt you. But have you gone Icarus on us and flown too close to the sun? I hope not.
I love Rita’s, whether it’s their Italian ice or custard, their gelati, or their concrete. Concrete is a thicker custard loaded with tasty toppings.
I love having a meal in Freehold Borough, then crossing the street to have some mango Italian ice.
It’s been announced that Rita’s is ushering in fall with some new flavors, and giving the returning Pumpkin Pie a run for its money is their new Apple Butter Concrete.
Now I’m a fall girl, and flavors like apple butter and pumpkin pie sound amazing for other things. But how are they in a custard?
Before I can even get my head around those I see they’re also adding Harvest Swirl to the menu which is a combination of both apple butter and pumpkin crème in a single blend.
I’m in overload. Dare I?
Fall is one of the most-anticipated seasons for dessert fans everywhere, and at Rita’s it’s the perfect time to surprise our guests with new, innovative flavors that bring the warmth they crave in frozen form,” said Carmela Hughley, senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation.
With the introduction of Apple Butter and the return of Pumpkin favorites, we’ve crafted a lineup that’s rich, comforting, and captures everything our fans love about the season, whether they’re craving something brand new or coming back for their fall go-to.
I can see these flavors in a latte. I can imagine them in a pie. Why am I thrown off by custard? Have I lost my whimsy?
You know what? They never let me down before.
That’s it, I’m going to try some! If you want to join me, there are well over 100 Rita’s Italian Ice locations across New Jersey.
Happy fall!
