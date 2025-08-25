Delicious! Colts Neck’s Jersey Freeze location is officially open
Growing up in Freehold, I was spoiled by having Jersey Freeze less than ten minutes away from where I lived.
It wasn’t a true Jersey summer until I ate my soft serve ice cream outside while watching the cars pass by on Route 9.
Residents in or around Colts Neck can now have a similar experience.
Jersey Freeze opens in Colts Neck
As of Thursday, Aug. 21, the new Colts Neck Jersey Freeze is fully stocked and ready to serve its legendary ice cream to anyone in the area.
There are three Jersey Freeze locations
You can enjoy Jersey Freeze’s delicious ice cream in Freehold at Routes 9 and 33 (across from the Barnes & Noble). There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.
Jersey Freeze in Colts Neck is located at 340 Route 34.
These are the restaurant’s current operating hours:
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Monday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.
Thursday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.
Friday: 12 – 10 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
On a selfish note, I hope that the new spot will increase the amount of collaborations that Jersey Freeze does with Colts Neck’s Source Farmhouse Brewery.
I’m a fan of the times the two establishments have worked together in the past to create unique ice cream-inspired beer flavors.
Hey, if what Jersey Freeze has to offer is good enough for two New Jersey icons, I’d say it’s certainly worth checking out.
