Growing up in Freehold, I was spoiled by having Jersey Freeze less than ten minutes away from where I lived.

It wasn’t a true Jersey summer until I ate my soft serve ice cream outside while watching the cars pass by on Route 9.

Residents in or around Colts Neck can now have a similar experience.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Jersey Freeze opens in Colts Neck

As of Thursday, Aug. 21, the new Colts Neck Jersey Freeze is fully stocked and ready to serve its legendary ice cream to anyone in the area.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

There are three Jersey Freeze locations

You can enjoy Jersey Freeze’s delicious ice cream in Freehold at Routes 9 and 33 (across from the Barnes & Noble). There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Jersey Freeze in Colts Neck is located at 340 Route 34.

These are the restaurant’s current operating hours:

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Monday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Wednesday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday: 12 – 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 12 – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

On a selfish note, I hope that the new spot will increase the amount of collaborations that Jersey Freeze does with Colts Neck’s Source Farmhouse Brewery.

I’m a fan of the times the two establishments have worked together in the past to create unique ice cream-inspired beer flavors.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

@sourcebrewing and @jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram @sourcebrewing and @jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Hey, if what Jersey Freeze has to offer is good enough for two New Jersey icons, I’d say it’s certainly worth checking out.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈