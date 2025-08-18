A perfect summer treat: Check out this NJ-made creamsicle beer
Source Brewing and Jersey Freeze have been knocking it out of the park with their collaborations recently.
The Monmouth County spots have been gearing up for National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day this week in the best possible way.
Ice cream-flavored beer
They gave us the Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA.
The Rainbow Cookie Sundae IPA that the two establishments made with Livoti’s Old World Market.
Now on sale is the Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA!
Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA
Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA marries the classic flavors of vanilla soft serve ice cream with a swirl of sweet, citrusy orange sorbet.
The beer was brewed with protein rich malted wheat and oats along with milk sugar in order to give it a creamy, soft-serve like sensation.
After fermentation, Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA was conditioned on vanilla soft serve ice cream, orange sorbet, and Madagascar vanilla.
The beer has an ABV of 7.8% so be sure to enjoy responsibly.
Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.
You can visit Source Brewing’s taproom to try the beer for yourself during the following hours:
🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.
🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED
🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.
🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.
🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.
Jersey Freeze has multiple locations, one in Freehold at RT 9 and RT 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. Another location is opening this week!
