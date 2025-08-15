Source Farmhouse Brewery is absolutely killing it when it comes to collaborating with fellow New Jersey businesses to create unique flavors for their beers.

Just this week they announced that they brought back the Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA that they created with the iconic Jersey Freeze.

Jersey Freeze

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

Now, they’ve teamed up with another Garden State eatery, Livoti’s Old World Market!

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

Source, Jersey Freeze, and Livotti’s (a trifecta that I never knew I needed) have created the Rainbow Cookie Sundae: a milkshake IPA with vanilla ice cream, raspberry, chocolate, almond, and milk sugar.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

This three-way collaboration brings together the nostalgic joy of a rainbow cookie, the creamy indulgence of a sundae, and the hoppy backbone of a milkshake IPA, all in one vibrant and playful brew.

Is your mouth watering yet?

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

It’s a whimsical take on a classic tri-colored treat, packed with bakery cake vibes, fruit-forward flair, and a gentle kiss of hop aroma.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

We get notes of Italian-style rainbow cookies straight from the bakery box, raspberry jam rippling through vanilla cream, almond-scented marzipan, and melted Neapolitan ice cream dripping down your cone on a summer stroll.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

You can visit Source Brewing’s taproom during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram

Livoti’s Old World Market

Livoti’s Old World Market has locations in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Middletown, Freehold, and Brick, NJ. Store hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all spots.

You can check out Jersey Freeze in Freehold at Route 9 and Route 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.

Another location is opening soon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

