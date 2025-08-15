Rainbow cookie sundae IPA: Is this the most New Jersey beer ever?
Source Farmhouse Brewery is absolutely killing it when it comes to collaborating with fellow New Jersey businesses to create unique flavors for their beers.
Just this week they announced that they brought back the Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA that they created with the iconic Jersey Freeze.
Jersey Freeze
From cone to pint glass, Jersey Freeze’s latest creation will blow your taste buds away
Now, they’ve teamed up with another Garden State eatery, Livoti’s Old World Market!
Source, Jersey Freeze, and Livotti’s (a trifecta that I never knew I needed) have created the Rainbow Cookie Sundae: a milkshake IPA with vanilla ice cream, raspberry, chocolate, almond, and milk sugar.
This three-way collaboration brings together the nostalgic joy of a rainbow cookie, the creamy indulgence of a sundae, and the hoppy backbone of a milkshake IPA, all in one vibrant and playful brew.
Is your mouth watering yet?
It’s a whimsical take on a classic tri-colored treat, packed with bakery cake vibes, fruit-forward flair, and a gentle kiss of hop aroma.
We get notes of Italian-style rainbow cookies straight from the bakery box, raspberry jam rippling through vanilla cream, almond-scented marzipan, and melted Neapolitan ice cream dripping down your cone on a summer stroll.
Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.
You can visit Source Brewing’s taproom during the following hours:
🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.
🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED
🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.
🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.
🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.
Livoti’s Old World Market
Livoti’s Old World Market has locations in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Middletown, Freehold, and Brick, NJ. Store hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all spots.
You can check out Jersey Freeze in Freehold at Route 9 and Route 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.
Iconic Jersey Freeze has announced when their new spot will open
Another location is opening soon!
