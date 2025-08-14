I’m a born and raised resident of Freehold, which means I will support Jersey Freeze until the day I die.

Is that hyperbolic for a restaurant? Probably, but I stand by it.

One thing I love about them (besides, of course, their soft serve ice cream) is how they collaborate with other Monmouth County staples to create new treats.

This summer, Jersey Freeze has once again joined forces with Source Farmhouse Brewery to create the Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA.

Described as an imperial milkshake IPA with vanilla ice cream, Madagascar vanilla, and milk sugar, it boasts an 8% ABV.

We collaborated with our friends at Jersey Freeze again this year to celebrate National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day with the release of this tasty summertime treat!

Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA was brewed with a large proportion of protein rich malted wheat and oats along with milk sugar to give it a creamy, soft-serve like mouthfeel sensation.

This hazy brew was hopped generously post-boil in the kettle and then again in the fermenter to accentuate the sweet hoppy aromas and flavors while keeping the perceived bitterness very low.

You can visit Source Brewing’s taproom during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

You can check out Jersey Freeze in Freehold at RT 9 and RT 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. Another location is opening soon!

