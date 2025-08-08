If you’ve spent any amount of time in or around central Jersey, you’ve heard of — or maybe even been to — Jersey Freeze.

It’s iconic.

I likely have a bias here, but having grown up in Freehold, it’s a staple of summer in New Jersey.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Jersey Freeze

Heck, even Springsteen and Bon Jovi seem to agree that it’s a ‘must-visit’ in the warm weather. The two were there together, which at the time blew the minds of Central Jerseyans.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

(OK, maybe that was just me)

So Colts Neck should be absolutely delighted that the town is about to have a Jersey Freeze location of their own.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

New Jersey Freeze location opening in Colts Neck

The iconic ice cream restaurant announced on social media that the new Colts Neck spot will open on August 19.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

As they put it on Instagram:

COLTS NECK — IT’S HAPPENING! Celebrate National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day with the soft serve legend….. OPENING DAY AUGUST 19th To celebrate, we’re giving away FREE SOFT SERVE SPRINKLE CONES TUESDAY AUGUST 19th & WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20th from 6–9 PM

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

I selfishly hope that the new spot will increase the amount of collaborations that Jersey Freeze does with Colts Neck’s Source Farmhouse Brewery.

The two Monmouth County institutions have joined forces in the past to create unique ice cream inspired beer flavors.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

Jersey Freeze has three locations

You can enjoy a delicious cone at Jersey Freeze in Freehold at RT 9 and RT 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

The New Jersey Freeze location will be at 340 NJ-34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

