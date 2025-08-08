Iconic Jersey Freeze has announced when their new spot will open
If you’ve spent any amount of time in or around central Jersey, you’ve heard of — or maybe even been to — Jersey Freeze.
It’s iconic.
I likely have a bias here, but having grown up in Freehold, it’s a staple of summer in New Jersey.
Jersey Freeze
Heck, even Springsteen and Bon Jovi seem to agree that it’s a ‘must-visit’ in the warm weather. The two were there together, which at the time blew the minds of Central Jerseyans.
(OK, maybe that was just me)
So Colts Neck should be absolutely delighted that the town is about to have a Jersey Freeze location of their own.
New Jersey Freeze location opening in Colts Neck
The iconic ice cream restaurant announced on social media that the new Colts Neck spot will open on August 19.
As they put it on Instagram:
COLTS NECK — IT’S HAPPENING!
Celebrate National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day with the soft serve legend…..
OPENING DAY AUGUST 19th
To celebrate, we’re giving away FREE SOFT SERVE SPRINKLE CONES TUESDAY AUGUST 19th & WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20th from 6–9 PM
I selfishly hope that the new spot will increase the amount of collaborations that Jersey Freeze does with Colts Neck’s Source Farmhouse Brewery.
The two Monmouth County institutions have joined forces in the past to create unique ice cream inspired beer flavors.
Jersey Freeze has three locations
You can enjoy a delicious cone at Jersey Freeze in Freehold at RT 9 and RT 33. There’s also a spot in Holmdel at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd.
The New Jersey Freeze location will be at 340 NJ-34 in Colts Neck, NJ.
