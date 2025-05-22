There are some great home deals in New Jersey if you would live in towns like Camden or Trenton. But those are cities with inherent problems, and not necessarily places where you’d wanna raise a family.

But did you know that there are a few cute suburbs in New Jersey that you can afford to buy a house in? I'm talking about places where your kids can run around and feel safe, and you can have a backyard where your kids can play.

An article on Houzeo.com talks about cheap places to live in New Jersey. They list three where you’d actually want to live and raise a family. I’m telling you, some of these towns are flying way under the radar.

Clayton

Median home value: $302,557

Clayton is one of those quiet South Jersey towns that doesn’t get a lot of attention, but maybe it should.

Homes are way below the national average (about 35% cheaper), the schools are decent, and healthcare is actually more affordable here. Plus, if you’re into outdoor family stuff, there are parks and trails everywhere.

Pitman

Median home value: $339,026

I’ve been to Pitman and found it charming. That’s why I was so surprised that it’s on this list.

If you like an artsy small town vibe with galleries, walkable streets, and a strong sense of community.

Rowan University is nearby, which adds some liveliness, and the public schools and job market aren’t bad either.

Vineland

Median home value: $289,513

Vineland gets overlooked a lot but it’s one of the most budget-friendly places to live in New Jersey.

It’s well-connected with highways, has a solid job market (thanks to Inspira Health and Walmart), and even has fun little quirks — like the Palace of Depression (yes, that’s a real place) and the Delsea Drive-In.

The bottom line is this: you don’t have to break the bank to find a great place for your family in Jersey. You just have to know where to look.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

