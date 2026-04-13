Every time I think about the 90s, one of the first things that comes to mind is the TV show, Saved By The Bell. Yes, I know, it's silly, but that just tells you that I'm a true 90s kid at heart.

When it comes to New Jersey, I've seen a lot of change growing up in the 90s. I grew up in Brick and I watched the transformation of the town going from a small, nothing blip on the map to the busy development it is today.

As for everything else? Well, if you grew up in the 90s you know the games, music, and festivals were a little different then they are today. For some of us, it was a simpler time.

And if you love the nostalgia of anything 90s, then there's a great festival happening in New Brunswick this April that any true 90s kid would love to attend.

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2026 New Brunswick Spring Fest and Bazaar

Happening this upcoming weekend is the 2026 New Brunswick and Bazaar Festival, with a nostalgic 90s throwback theme. And if you're like me, this sounds amazing.

They'll be plenty of festivities including shopping, food, family games and activities, and of course, awesome live music with songs from the 1990s. You better not talk to the hand or you'll miss out.

The New Brunswick Spring Fest and Bazaar celebrating the 90s is happening Saturday, Apr. 18 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and you can find more info on our community calendar here.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.