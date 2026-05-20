⚖ Gina LaPlaca is facing new legal trouble after being cited for driving with a suspended license

⚖ The Lumberton councilwoman said she’s “not too concerned about it,” blaming police and MVC errors after her DWI-related suspension

⚖ The latest controversy comes just weeks before the Democratic primary, where LaPlaca is seeking re-election

The sad saga of Lumberton councilwoman and former mayor Gina LaPlaca continues.

Following her arrest for driving drunk with her child in her car, LaPlaca has now been cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license, according to a report published by the New Jersey Globe. The citation comes just months after LaPlaca pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Damage to a rear view message on Gina LaPlaca's car 3/17/25 Damage to a rear view message on Gina LaPlaca's car 3/17/25 (Lumberton police via 6ABC Action News) loading...

Gina LaPlaca cited again after DWI plea

As part of her guilty plea in the earlier case, LaPlaca’s driver’s license was suspended. According to the New Jersey Globe report, she was pulled over in Mount Holly on May 5 and cited for driving while suspended.

LaPlaca told the Globe she was “not too concerned about it” and described the situation as “a technical thing.” She claimed her suspension period had already expired and blamed confusion involving police records and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Public court records confirm the citation was issued. The matter is expected to be handled in municipal court.

LaPlaca seeks re-election amid ongoing controversy

The latest incident lands at a difficult political moment for LaPlaca. She is currently seeking re-election to the Lumberton Township Committee, with the Democratic primary just weeks away.

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca in a holding cell after her arrest 3/17/25 Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca in a holding cell after her arrest 3/17/25 (Transparency Bodycam/Lumberton police via YouTube) loading...

LaPlaca previously served as mayor and has remained a visible figure in Burlington County politics despite mounting criticism tied to her legal troubles.

Questions grow over accountability for public officials

LaPlaca's case again raises questions about accountability and judgment for elected officials in New Jersey, and whether they should be held to a higher standard when serving the people.

Her original DWI case generated outrage because prosecutors said her child was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Police bodycam video showed she was visably drunk, slurring her words and having difficulty standing. An open container of alcohol was found in her vehicle.

At the time, Gov. Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat, called for LaPlaca to resign. She steadfastly refused.

Mayor Gina LaPlaca takes a sobriety test 3/17/25, resolutions passed by the township committee 4/3/25 Mayor Gina LaPlaca takes a sobriety test 3/17/25 (Lumberton police), resolutions passed by the township committee 4/3/25 (Lumberton Township) loading...

After a stint in rehab, she was back on the council and announced she would seek re-election.

Initially, she was denied entry into pretrial intervention, but the judge reversed his decision after arguments from LaPlaca's lawyer.

She is next due in court on June 9, a week after the primary.

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