Kids can beat the heat at these fun splash pads across NJ

Kids can beat the heat at these fun splash pads across NJ

Photo by Ilya Semenov on Unsplash

Here we go again, New Jersey: another heat wave. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

It's hot out, so we'll need to find ways to stay cool and beat the heat across the Garden State. While I love soaking up the sunshine and spending time outdoors, the heat and humidity make it tough to stay outside for long.

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That's where splash pads come in! They're an easy, fun way for the kids to cool off, get some fresh air, and burn off some energy all while staying cool.

So get ready to pack some towels, water shoes, and lots of sunscreen, and enjoy a day of splashing, laughing, and having fun!

New Jersey Splash Pads As Heat Wave Pushes Temperatures Higher

Photo by Ivan Lopatin on Unsplash
Photo by Ivan Lopatin on Unsplash

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Where Kids Can Cool Off At Splash Pads Across New Jersey

Here are a few more splash pads throughout New Jersey for the kids to enjoy. Some are free, while others charge an admission fee.

- Asbury Park Splash Park in Asbury Park

- Snyder Avenue Park in Berkeley Heights

- Weasel Brook Park in Clifton

- Newport Green in Jersey City

- Watsessing Park Spray Park in Bloomfield

- Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Find a splash pad near you and stay cool in this heat! Make sure you also drink plenty of water. It's hot out!

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