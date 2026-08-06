Have you seen the forecast? It's time for New Jersey to cool off with the state's best ice cream. So, where is it?

Where Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In New Jersey?

New Jersey is in for an extended heatwave. You can stay updated on the latest details with Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

We know it's going to be hot, and aside from the beach, the pool, and the air conditioning, the best way to take the heat edge off is with some amazing ice cream.

Photo by iso topon on Unsplash Photo by iso topon on Unsplash

When it's this hot, we don't want to mess around. We want the best ice cream we can find in New Jersey. So where do we find it?

New Jersey Residents Name The Best Ice Cream Shop In The State

We thought it would be better to skip over the self-proclaimed experts all over the internet and jump straight to the people who have boots on the ground when it comes to Garden State ice cream, and that means we ask New Jersey residents where to go.

Read More: New Ice Cream Shop Poised To Be A Celebrity Hot Spot

So, we took to social media to ask our neighbors to name the best place they've ever had ice cream in New Jersey, and they were not shy with their responses.

Photo by Mieke Campbell on Unsplash Photo by Mieke Campbell on Unsplash

Needless to say, we got votes for ice cream parlors in every corner of the state, and we narrowed it down to the top 3 places.

The Top Three Ice Cream Parlors In New Jersey According To You

We love all the great ice cream shops in the state .We hope you support all your favorite local businesses. Here are the top 3 ice cream parlors according to your votes:

#3 Applegate Farms - Upper Montclair

#2 Jersey Freeze - Freehold

#1 Holsten's - Bloomfield

That's a solid bucket list, and should get us all through any New Jersey heatwave.

How to make the ultimate Jersey ice cream It's all about Jersey history, Jersey culture, and being Jersey grown, that turns a typical ice cream, into the ultimate Jersey ice cream. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant