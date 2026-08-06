💧Two NJ municipal water utilities were targeted in a cyberattack

💧The attack is tied to similar incidents nationwide

💧The FBI says there have been at least 30 attempted attacks in seven states

A cyberattack targeting two New Jersey municipal water utilities is being linked to a broader wave of similar attacks against drinking water systems across the country.

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell said the attacks temporarily limited the utilities' ability to remotely monitor or manage vulnerable internet-connected control systems. In some cases, IP addresses and passwords were changed, according to the FBI.

There have been at least 30 attempts in seven states to digitally break into municipal systems, according to the FBI. Like the New Jersey incidents, hackers tried to seize control of small computers used to operate equipment such as pumps and valves that help deliver drinking water to millions of people.

New Jersey utilities secured after cyberattack

"Both systems have since been secured with strengthened access controls. The NJCCIC continues working with these utilities and with water systems statewide to reduce the risk of similar incidents going forward," NJCCIC spokesman Christopher M. Thoresen said.

The names of the affected New Jersey utilities were not disclosed.

The hacks come as Iranian hackers have been said to be focusing on such systems.

"As a scholar who researches cyber conflict, I find that the methods used in these incidents are typical of international cyberattacks. Initial suspicion has fallen on hackers allegedly aligned with Iran, but the U.S. government has yet to attribute the attack to anyone," William Akoto of American University's School of International Service said.

Water systems nationwide moving to strengthen cybersecurity

ABC News reported that utilities across the country are installing a software fix designed to help prevent similar attacks in the future.

(Includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

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