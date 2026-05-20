🚨 Assemblywoman admits anti-ICE ‘F-U’ bill was about getting attention

⚖️ Brennan pulls controversial proposal, vows new lawsuits against ICE agents

📢 Stunt politics are replacing serious debate on immigration in NJ

Assemblywoman Katie Brennan, D-Jersey City, is now openly admitting what many critics said from the beginning about her controversial anti-ICE legislation: it was designed to grab headlines and attention.

Brennan introduced legislation earlier this year called the “Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act.”

The acronym profanely spelled out “F*CK ICE,” and was an unmistakable jab at federal immigration enforcement officers operating in New Jersey. According to the legislation’s sponsor, that was intentional. In comments first reported by New Jersey Globe, Brennan said she was glad the bill generated publicity, even though she has now withdrawn the measure.

Political theater or serious policy?

That admission confirms what many of us suspected from the start. This was political theater, carefully crafted for social media outrage and activist applause.

The original proposal sought to create civil penalties for certain actions by immigration enforcement officers operating in New Jersey. Critics blasted the legislation as inflammatory and reckless, particularly at a time when tensions surrounding immigration enforcement are already running high.

Now Brennan says she plans to replace the bill with new legislation focused on allowing residents to sue federal immigration agents over what she describes as “unconstitutional policing.”

A new legal fight over ICE enforcement

Brennan and her supporters argue the revised proposal will provide additional legal protections for immigrants and residents who believe their constitutional rights were violated during enforcement operations. Opponents counter that the effort is another attempt by progressive lawmakers to undermine federal immigration enforcement through state-level activism.

I have suggested that this type of legislation and the anti-ICE policies of Gov. Mikie Sherrill could actually encourage some individuals to get involved in a violent confrontation with immigration agents.

Regardless of where you stand on immigration policy, Brennan’s comments are significant because they acknowledge the obvious: the headline-grabbing acronym was part of the strategy.

New Jersey politics rewards outrage

That may be the most telling part of this entire episode. In modern politics generating outrage often matters more than advancing workable policy.

The original bill may be gone, but the political message behind it clearly is not.

The entrenched rancor that permeates seemingly every form of political debate from all sides of an issue these days is not a path to good government. It smothers real discussion.

Even worse, it causes regular citizens to tune out and disengage from the process.

My fear is that soon all that will remain are the most vocal partisans whose goal is a narrow political agenda, and not good public policy that solves the many problems that have left so many struggling in New Jersey.

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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