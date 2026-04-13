🔴 New Jersey now lets some 17-year-olds vote in primaries.

🔴 Major races include Congress, U.S. Senate, and local offices across the state.

🔴 May 12 is the voter registration deadline.

TRENTON — This is the first year that 17-year-olds will vote in statewide New Jersey elections.

Eligible teenagers can now cast their ballots in the June 2, 2026, primaries. This year's important races include all 13 New Jersey congressional districts, plus the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., plus local municipal and school board seats.

The lower voting age for primaries was signed into law in 2024 by then-Gov. Phil Murphy. With the New Voter Empowerment Act, New Jersey joined nearly two dozen states that allow people under 18 to vote.

Rules for 17-year-olds voting in New Jersey primaries

Not all 17-year-olds will be able to vote in June, though. Only New Jersey citizens who will be 18 years old by Election Day on Nov. 3 will be eligible to vote in the primaries.

"It is so important that all citizens make their voices heard in elections. And it's particularly important for young people to get accustomed to doing their civic duty," said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon.

A drop box for mail-in ballots (Middlesex County) A drop box for mail-in ballots (Middlesex County) loading...

New Jersey voter registration deadline and how to sign up

May 12 is the deadline to register to vote in the June primaries. Registering to vote in New Jersey is easy, Hanlon said. The Monmouth County Clerk website has a first-time voter guide and how-to videos.

Many voters were automatically registered when they got or renewed their driver's license. You can check if you're registered to vote by clicking here and entering your name and date of birth.

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Most eligible voters can register online through the state Voter Information Portal. The easiest ways are to provide either:

✅ Your date of birth and a valid driver's license or non-driver identification card issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

✅ Your Social Security number. This requires a way for the applicant to either sign their screen or upload their signature.

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