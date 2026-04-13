No one is doing unique and delicious ice cream flavors like Ben & Jerry’s. Dare I say, they’re one of the G.O.A.T.s when it comes to dairy treats.

Starting in 1978 with the two founders (Ben, and you guessed it, Jerry), the ice cream business they built is as legendary as the ice cream itself.

Think about it: Cherry Garcia, Brownie Batter Corn, Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, they make it all, and they make it delicious.

🍦 Ben & Jerry’s ice cream 🍦

Charles Krupa (AP) Charles Krupa (AP) loading...

The beloved chain has all your favorite ice cream and certified vegan Non-Dairy flavors, as well as waffle cones, sundaes, shakes, smoothies, and ice cream catering services for all your special events.

Whatever your desired flavor is, the Vermont-based ice cream restaurant is iconic, and they’re treating customers to scoops of free ice cream this week in honor of Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day.

Here’s the scoop: Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026

chameleonseye (GettyImages) chameleonseye (GettyImages) loading...

The event is meant to thank loyal customers with scoops of free ice cream between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m..

Every year, we celebrate Free Cone Day at Scoop Shops around the globe, sharing the love with FREE cups and cones of your favorite Ben & Jerry's flavors.

Local Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops will offer free ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet for each customer.

EnchantedFairy (GettyImages) EnchantedFairy (GettyImages) loading...

You can choose from their various, creative flavors, but just know that the offer is only available while supplies last.

Also be aware that there is a limit of one cone or cup per customer.

You can find your nearest scoop shop on Ben & Jerry’s website.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈