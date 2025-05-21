The secret beach cafe Jersey locals don’t want you to know about
I almost don’t want to post this because I might get in trouble with the locals.
Just a block from the beach in North Long Branch is a little gem that most people walk right by. It’s called Beach Grille, and it might just be one of the best-kept secrets at the Jersey Shore.
You’d think anything this close to the sand would be packed and overpriced. But not here. This place is warm, welcoming, and somehow still flying under the radar. Locals know it, love it, and now… well, so do you.
SEE MORE: This little NJ deli is making the best subs in America
Beach Grille is open every day for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the menu is stacked. We’re talking everything from bacon flights, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, gluten-free options, soups, juices…you name it. And yes, dogs are welcome. It’s got that laid-back, friendly Jersey Shore vibe that’s getting harder to find these days.
And starting Friday, June 6, they’re kicking off dinner specials every Friday night from 5:30 to 9 p.m., complete with soup or salad, an entrée, and homemade dessert. Walk-ins welcome. They also have outdoor seating, live music (sometimes), great food, and actual hospitality (always).
Owner Fran has been doing this for nearly 30 years, and it shows. She’s hands-on, passionate, and wants you to leave happy (and full). You can eat inside or grab a spot outside and just enjoy being steps from the ocean.
So yeah, now you know. Just promise me you won’t tell too many people, okay?
