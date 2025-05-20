In Jersey, the debate over who makes the best sub (or hoagie, depending on what part of the state you’re in) is practically a sport.

We take our sandwiches seriously here. And with so many mom-and-pop delis, old-school joints, and Italian markets packed into one small state, you’d think it’d be impossible to pick a favorite.

But someone did. LoveFood just named the best sub shop in every state. And the winner for New Jersey might surprise you. According to their rankings, Bogie’s Hoagies in Hawthorne takes the crown.

Now listen, I know what you’re thinking: "Hawthorne? Really?” But that’s the beauty of it. Bogie’s is one of those classic neighborhood spots you’d drive right past if you didn’t know better.

The kind of place where the bread is fresh from a local bakery, the roast beef is made in-house, and they still make chicken cutlets that are crispy, juicy, and everything you want between two pieces of bread.

Whether you’re a cold sub loyalist or you lean hot and melty, Bogie’s has something for you. This isn’t one of those overhyped spots that made the list just for being trendy. It’s legit.

Oh, and in case you needed more proof that Jersey dominates the sandwich world, Georgia’s top pick is a place literally called Giant Jersey Subs, started by a Jersey guy who couldn’t find a proper sub after he moved south.

We’re the state around which the rest of the country’s sandwiches revolve. We’re not just good at making subs, we’re the reason the rest of the country even KNOWS what a good one tastes like. So, hats off to Bogie’s, and let the Jersey sub wars continue.

