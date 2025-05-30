🍅 Traditional Bloody Mary cocktails are made with a mix and vodka

A Bloody Mary is a cocktail, a savory brunch drink, typically made with vodka and tomato juice. It also includes a variety of spices and flavorings like Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and celery salt.

Brunch is a popular Sunday (sometimes Saturday) event in New Jersey. But brunch is never complete without a good Bloody Mary to accompany the meal.

Typically, a Bloody Mary is made with vodka and tomato juice and includes a variety of spices like Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and a celery stick.

But over the years, the Bloody Mary has become almost another meal, loaded with toppings like shrimp, olives, bacon, and other funky concoctions.

So, where can you get the best "Bloody’" in New Jersey? We asked our listeners.

Here are the top 11 spots in New Jersey for a Bloody Mary

A Bloody Mary at Rooney's (Facebook) A Bloody Mary at Rooney's (Facebook) loading...

100 Ocean Ave N, Long Branch

Rooney’s in Long Branch offers spectacular ocean views while dining and enjoying a lovely cocktail.

Rooney’s Bloody Mary is made with their original house-made Bloody Mary Mix, Tito’s vodka in a goblet glass, and garnished with a jumbo shrimp. Cost: $18.

A Bloody Mary at Off the Hook in Highlands (Off the Hook via Facebook) A Bloody Mary at Off the Hook in Highlands (Off the Hook via Facebook) loading...

1 NJ-36, Highlands

At Off the Hook, another causal Jersey Shore bar with beautiful ocean views, their Bloody Mary really is “off the hook.” It’s loaded down with shrimp, bacon, celery, olives, peppers, carrots, and cucumbers, there’s hardly room for the straw.

Kelly's Tavern in Neptune (Google Street View) Kelly's Tavern in Neptune (Google Street View) loading...

43 NJ-35, Neptune City

This Irish Tavern serves up one of the most celebrated Bloody Mary cocktails on the Jersey Shore, having won awards for it.

This cocktail is praised for its perfect blend of spices and flavors, robust taste, and quality. Kelly’s serves breakfast and Bloody Marys daily starting at 7 a.m., making it a popular spot for early risers and brunch lovers.

Bloody Mary at Bahr's Landing (Facebook) Bloody Mary at Bahr's Landing (Facebook) loading...

2 Bay Ave, Highlands

Another Highlands spot makes the top 10 list for serving up some of the best Bloody Marys in the state.

This waterfront seafood restaurant combines Old Bay vodka, Bahrs’ signature Bloody Mary blend, topped with a cherry tomato, cucumber, lemon, lime, olive, bacon, and a shrimp.

The Committed Pig in Manasquan (The Committed Pig) The Committed Pig in Manasquan (The Committed Pig) loading...

165 Main Street, Manasquan

While The Committed Pig has two other locations in Morristown and Summit, the Manasquan location is the only branch that offers alcoholic beverages, including Bloody Marys.

For just $15, they host a DIY (do-it-yourself) Bloody Mary Bar every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so customers can customize and garnish their drinks however they want with foods like bacon, olives, celery, and more.

The Robinson Ale House in Asbury Park (Google Street View) The Robinson Ale House in Asbury Park (Google Street View) loading...

1200 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

68 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch

26 Broad Street, Red Bank

With three locations, you’re sure to get a good Bloody Mary at The Robinson Ale House.

The cocktails come spicy and fully loaded. The classic is made with house made Bloody Mary Mix, Tito’s vodka, and celery. The Pec-Spk comes with an “everything” seasoning rim and a bagel crisp. The AP Red Snapper is made with Bloody Mary mix, and gin with a cocktail onion. The Cookout Bloody is very popular for $16. It’s made with Elijah Craig bourbon, house made Bloody mix, crispy bacon, and a pickle spear.

YouTube Screengrab YouTube Screengrab loading...

500 Passaic Avenue, East Newark

“The Ultimate Bloody Mary” is served at Tops Diner. The drink is like a meal in a glass served with custom house Bloody Mary mix, and garnished with shrimp, bacon, olives, pickles, lemon, celery, even sliders, or grilled cheese.

Bloody Mary (Photo Credit: EHStock/Canva) Bloody Mary (Photo Credit: EHStock/Canva) loading...

1025 Beach Ave, Cape May

This beachside bar offers a legendary Bloody Mary bar where you can customize your own with lots of toppings and mixers

Dead Dog Saloon in Sea Isle City (Google Street View) Dead Dog Saloon in Sea Isle City (Google Street View) loading...

3815 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City

This two-story saloon is a great place to meet before or after the beach. Indulge in their big, boozy Bloody Marys made with their signature blend, spices, shrimp and celery stalks.

Beacon 70 in Brick (Google Street View) Beacon 70 in Brick (Google Street View) loading...

799 NJ-70, Brick

Beacon 70 has a DIY Bloody Mary Bar every Sunday during brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $6, enjoy a Tito’s Vodka Bloody Mary and customize the cocktail with a wide array of garnishes including shrimp, bacon, celery, olives, cured meats, cheeses, pickled vegetables and over 20 hot sauces to spice it up to your liking.

Two glasses of Bloody Mary AlexPro9500 loading...

500 NJ-73, Marlton

Another great spot that comes highly recommended for their Bloody Mary is Redstone. It’s made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, celery, blue cheese stuffed olives, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pepperoni for only $14.50.

Bottoms up!

