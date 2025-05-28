🍷 There are nearly 60 wineries in New Jersey

🍷 10 of them are in Central Jersey in three counties

🍷 Check out what each has to offer

Chardonnay. Sauvignon blanc. Pinot noir. Riesling. Sitting outside on a warm summer day with a chilled glass of wine is pure heaven.

New Jersey is home to nearly 60 wineries. Plan to visit all of them, if you dare.

Last week, we told you about the state’s seven wineries in North Jersey.

Now, let’s check out the 10 wineries across Central Jersey (yes, it exists), mainly in Hunterdon, Mercer, and Somerset counties, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Beneduce Vineyards (Google Street View) Beneduce Vineyards (Google Street View) loading...

Hunterdon

1 Jeremiah Lane, Pittstown

“Our wines are handmade in small quantities using grapes from our farm, and nowhere else. We welcome guests from near and far with warm hospitality and an eagerness to exceed their expectations of what New Jersey wine can be,” according to the winery’s website.

They offer wine tastings at the antique wine bar, and pair them with locally sourced charcuterie boards.

It’s group therapy time from April to October. Detox from the week with wine, live music, lawn games, and food trucks.

Sunday picnics are from noon to 5 p.m. April through October, too.

Homemade wines include Riesling, Chardonnay, Dry Rose, Cabernet Franc, their signature Blaufränkisch, and more.

Old York Cellars Winery (Facebook) Old York Cellars Winery (Facebook) loading...

80 Old York Road, Ringoes

There is so much to enjoy at Old York Cellars this summer. There’s guided wine tastings, Chef Jose’s 5-course wine pairing dinners, an evening of wine blending and dining (discover the art and science of wine blending), the Hunterdon Wine Express (enjoy a trip on the historic Black River and Western Railroad where you’ll be treated to wine tasting and lunch), wine and comedy nights, and more.

Noteworthy wines include Malbec, Darryl Mack Cellars Red, What Exit Red, Pinot Gris, Vidal Blanc, plus sweet wines, dessert wines, and more.

Unionville Vineyards (Facebook) Unionville Vineyards (Facebook) loading...

9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes

Unionville Vineyards sources grapes from six vineyards spread across three NJ counties. It’s home to the original estate vineyard of the winery, with the first vines (a field of French-American hybrid varieties such as Chambourcin and Vidal Blanc) being planted in 1987.

Besides a tasting room where you can explore wines by the flight, glass or bottle, there are always events happening at Unionville Vineyards.

A summer kick-off party takes place on June 15 with wine, food, live music, and more. The Great American Vineyard Cookout is 4th of July from noon until 6 p.m. and it’s free to attend. Join Unionville for its annual Lobster Bake on July 18. Later in the summer is Oyster Fest on August 23.

Notable wine include Revolutionary Red, Estate Blush, Unoaked Chardonnay, Silver Lining Cabernet Franc, Cool Foxy Lady, and more.

Mount Salem Vineyards (Google Street View) Mount Salem Vineyards (Google Street View) loading...

54 Mount Salem Road, Pittstown

Wine is made on the historic Abbott Taylor Farmstead, the oldest farmhouse and barn dating back to 1811. The farmstead is eligible for both the state and the national Registers of Historic Places because it’s only one of the very few remaining in New Jersey that has been continuously farmed for over 200 years.

The “Wine Barn” dates back to 1811 as well.

Their wines are handcrafted, and grown sustainably. Mount Salem Vineyards choose Austrian varieties because they believe they are an ideal match for the climate, soils, and topography of Hunterdon County.

Top wines sold include Zweigelt (Often called “the merlot of Austria”, Zweigelt is dark, lush and satisfying), Blaufränkisch (Grown in the Outer Coastal Plain AVA of New Jersey, this fine example of Austria’s indigenous red is deep and dark, silky and smooth, with generous tannins in its youth), and Traminette (This relatively new descendent of Gewürztraminer is crisp and aromatic, wonderful with food or on its own).

Federal Twist Vineyards (Google Street View) Federal Twist Vineyards (Google Street View) loading...

8 Federal Twist Road, Stockton

Federal Twist Vineyard was established in 2012 and sits nestled between the steep rolling hills of Hunterdon County and the Delaware River.

The location of the vineyard takes advantage of the sandy river soil that is conducive for growing vines.

Reservations are not required for wine tastings. Enjoy flights or wine by the glass. Bottles are available for purchase to enjoy at the vineyard or take home. Munch on a charcutier board designed to enhance the wine tasting experience. Enjoy a variety of cheeses, cured meats and accompaniments, including fruit, olives, nuts and crackers.

Enhance your wine experience by staying at the completely restored 19th century, 5-bedroom farmhouse situated on 77 acres of private land, just minutes from the Delaware River tow path, shopping, dining, and nightlife.

Some wines to try include Knock on Wood Chardonnay, Hey Bett Field White, Fed Red Chambourcin, and BFK – Blaufränkisch.

Angelico Winery (Facebook) Angelico Winery (Facebook) loading...

20 Hamp Road, Lambertville

This five-generation winery and vineyard from Sicily has been passed on. The family still owns the original property including the winery and vineyards, bringing together the cultures from Italy and China.

From the vineyard to the barrels, bottle to glass, Angelico offers the highest quality to customers. Come into the tasting room to learn about the culture and practice.

Wines offered include Barbera, Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Riesling. They have a couple of specialties including Baco Noir and Traminette.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards (Facebook) Hopewell Valley Vineyards (Facebook) loading...

Mercer County

46 Yard Road, Pennington

The winery at Hopewell Valley Vineyards is dedicated to the creation of handcrafted wines by blending Old World traditions with New World flair.

“Our mission is to provide a relaxing, quaint and beautiful environment where to experience world class wines, enjoy the company of friends and create long-lasting memories,” the winery said on its website.

Enjoy wine tastings and the winery has ample outdoor and indoor spaces to book a private event.

Besides varieties such as Pinot, Chardonnay, and Barbera, they grow Vidal Blanc, Chambourcin, and Traminette. Research is also under way for other promising varieties such as Noiret, Chardonel, Marquette, and Baco Noir.

Fruity wines at Terhune Orchards (Terhune Orchards) Fruity wines at Terhune Orchards (Terhune Orchards) loading...

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

This family-owned produce farm has been in existence since 1975. The vineyard was first planted in 2003 and opened to the public in 2010. Terhune has five acres of grapes under cultivation, and produces about 1,100 cases of wine per year.

The winery offers an array of award-winning red, white, and fruit wines crafted from the vineyards and the orchards.

The winery at Terhune Orchards is in the open-air setting of its 100-year-old historic apple orchard. Wine and live music events throughout the year are popular activities at Terhune.

The winery is in the open-air setting of its 100-year-old historic apple orchard. Wine and live music events throughout the year are popular activities at Terhune.

Wine tastings are available by the glass. There are also flights and wine slushies. Light fare like chips and salsa baskets, and cheese plates are available.

In addition to wine tastings, we host a Winery Weekend Music Series in the winter, spring and summer and Sunset Sips and Sounds in the summer.

Special wines to try include Farmhouse White, Apple, Harvest Blues, and Just Peachy fruit wines, Barn Red, Front Porch Breeze, and Blossom White.

Working Dog Winery (Facebook) Working Dog Winery (Facebook) loading...

610 Windsor Perrineville Road, East Windsor

At Working Dog Winery, yes, dogs are allowed. Just keep them leashed and on the lawn area of the winery. They must be with their owner at all times.

Wines are offered by the bottle to enjoy on the winery grounds or to take home. Guests can also choose wine by the glass, a flight, or a guided professional wine tasting. Be sure to enjoy the live music and food trucks scheduled at different events.

Some wines to taste include Traminette (bright tropical citrus with lemon), Viognier (notes of mango, pineapple, tangerine, and honeysuckle with a crisp citrus finish), Black Feather Chardonnay (green apple and pear with a soft, creamy finish), Sangiovese (delicate black cherry with a classic Tuscan red profile), and Syrah (plum and cedar on the nose with notes of blackberry and a velvety black pepper finish).

Sky Acres Winery (Facebook) Sky Acres Winery (Facebook) loading...

Somerset County

1680 Black River Rd., Far Hills

Sky Acres has been named winery of the year for six consecutive years by the NYIW competition. It’s located on 50 acres of pristine woodlands and pastures. The name of the winery comes from the long-time interest in aviation, and the logo represents the red Waco YMF5 biplane that the owners fly.

The winery and vineyard is primarily used for research into new and more sustainable ways to make wine. Better quality wine with minimal water usage and minimal environmental impact is the goal.

But customers can still buy wines. Some noteworthy ones include Black River Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and more.

Enjoy Sky Acres’ ultimate summer basket of wines. The basket includes two bottles of Sauvignon Blanc (delightful on a summer day with scents of melons and herbs), and two bottles of Black River Red (medium-bodied with a spicy fruit-forward red blend, made from grapes grown at the winery. Perfectly paired with pizza or pasta).

