We all need to fill up our tanks; there's no avoiding it.

But do you actually look for the cheapest places to stop? Or do you go to the one that's most convenient for you?

For me, I'm always looking for the cheap spots to stop at, but it's within reason. I don't drive 20 miles out of my way to find a gas station that's under $4.00.

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For instance, I'll frequently stop at a station about a mile from where I live because they're still selling gas for $3.98. The majority of the other gas stations near me are anywhere from $4.15-$4.25.

I can't be the only person doing this, though, right? In talking with Judi and EJ, and listeners, I've learned that a lot of people aren't trying to find the cheapest spots. We all need to fill up our gas tanks. It's not a matter of if you fill up, it's a matter of when. So, trying to find the cheapest spots can be exhausting.

But I always look for the cheap spots out of principle. I couldn't tell you how much money I'm actually saving by doing this. It may be under $5.00, which in the grand scheme of things is nothing, I understand that. But if I can find a spot that's under $4.00 I have to do it out of principle. I refuse to pay more than that until every gas station near me is above that number.

Maybe I'm crazy, but expenses in New Jersey are no joke. It feels like a little win in a state that makes it damn near impossible to get ahead.

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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