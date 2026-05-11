It was not just another Wednesday night at The Elbow Room in Bradley Beach.

Bobby Bandiera has been playing at the small restaurant and bar on Wednesday nights for some time.

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The Elbow Room is an intimate venue owned and operated by the terrific Madelyn Carporaso-Snow.

They serve tasty food and I enjoy going there and seeing my friend Bobby play the hits. Jersey music icon Bobby Bandiera plays crowd favorites, he jokes with the crowd, particularly if I am in the audience, and it is a good evening of fun and great music.

On Wednesday, May 6, the crowd at the Elbow Room got a great surprise when Jersey legend Southside Johnny made a rare public appearance and hopped on stage with Bobby to sing a song they wrote over 30 years ago.

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It was the beautiful song, We’ll Make This World Stand Still, an exceptional performance that the crowd loved.

You can credit Johnny’s girlfriend from Belgium, who wanted to catch Bobby. Southside went along with the request, and they both headed to the Elbow Room.

I talked to Bobby and he was glad to catch up with Southside and his girlfriend, whom he had not seen in a while.

Bobby and Southside have played together for over 40 years; Bobby was the musical director for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and put on magnificent shows across the United States and Europe.

I am fortunate to call them both my friends, although Bobby and I are closer cause we see each other more. I met Southside over 30 years ago and he used to do my Holiday Extravaganza show, for free, to benefit several children’s charities here in New Jersey.

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He would perform and then I would interview him live on my show.

We became close, he did my TV show with an epic appearance, and we always hung out in the dressing room for Bobby’s Hope Concerts for charities, which I hosted and Johnny and other big-name acts performed.

Johnny is a music historian; he has a passion for the roots of blues and soul music and is an excellent songwriter and performer.

People wish that he had not left the business and kept on performing, but touring for close to 50 years and thousands of performances can take his toll.

Johnny wants to continue with an excellent quality of life; he writes, travels and in a rare moment jumps on stage with an old friend to sing a song they wrote together. Life is good.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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