Why you may see this big pizza chain spread like crazy across NJ

Just the other day I let you know the hierarchy of chain pizza and which ones were most to least expensive. Turns out the one that gives you the most “Pizza! Pizza!” for your buck, Little Caesars, is looking for a dramatic expansion across New Jersey.

According to nj.com, the Detroit-based company is actively seeking franchisees throughout the Garden State as part of a nationwide growth push.

Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the United States behind Domino’s and Pizza Hut and is looking to add more locations across the country.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Looking for business owners in New Jersey

This isn’t a case of the company just announcing a handful of new stores.

Little Caesars is specifically recruiting franchise operators and identifying New Jersey as one of its priority growth markets. The company is looking for experienced multi-unit operators willing to develop multiple locations rather than a single standalone pizza shop.

The chain has been promoting expansion opportunities throughout the Northeast, including New Jersey, where company officials believe there are still plenty of untapped markets.

Alex Wong, Getty Images Alex Wong, Getty Images

Where could new stores open?

The company is looking at Essex County, Trenton, Atlantic City, and Princeton as good potential markets.

“As we implement our strategic plan focused on bringing in experienced restaurant operators to add new franchise units into previously untapped markets, we anticipate that consumers and franchise developers alike will be eager to connect with Little Caesars Pizza’s globally recognized brand name,” said Ed Ader, director of franchise development for Little Caesars.

In other words, “Pizza! Pizza!”

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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