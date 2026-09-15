It’s a weird but somewhat comforting feeling when something that was trendy in your childhood or teenage years makes a comeback.

On one hand, you do feel the passage of time, but on the other hand there’s a sense of “alright, younger generation, let me show you how it’s done.”

That’s how I felt upon learning that DIY tie-dye clothing is starting to be a hip activity to do again in 2026.

Between going to summer camp as a kid and being a Girl Scout, I did a ton of tie-dye growing up. The hobby of creating my own unique shirts or shorts continued well into college, so I’m totally here for the resurgence.

New data reveals New Jersey’s tie-dye preferences

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash a tie - dyed picture of a colorful flower

A study performed by Free Spirited Clothing shows that Google searches for making your own tie-dye shirt has skyrocketed, attracting one million searches in the U.S. per month.

Whether it’s the classic spiral pattern or something more unique, the Garden State has its preference for the colors we dye with: we tend to go for a classic multi-colored, rainbow approach, giving our creations a vibrant pop.

According to the study, we share the love of rainbow tie-dye with 42 other states, making it the clear favorite across the country.

Photo by Susan Wilkinson on Unsplash a multicolored picture of a circular object

The top five favorite colors across the country after rainbow are blue, green, a combination of red, white & blue, and lastly pink.

Before we get into the colder weather, set aside some time to rediscover (or find out for the first time) the messy fun that is making your own tie-dye creation.

It’ll be far out, man.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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