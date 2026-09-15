Only one NJ hot dog stand made it to Fodor’s best in nation list

Fodor’s, the travel website, took it upon themselves to come up with a list of the 22 best hot dog stands in the nation. In a country that eats 20 billion hotdogs per year, that’s tough to narrow it down to less than two dozen.

They say they’ve done it. And as much as we love food here in Jersey you’d think there would be at least two hot dog joints to make this list. But no, there’s only one.

Jimmy Buff’s.

Jimmy Buff’s started in Newark in 1932. James "Bluff" Racioppi got that nickname from how he played cards, and the Italian to American language barrier wound up turning bluff to buff. So when he opened his hot dog shop it was indeed called Jimmy Buff’s.

That original shop got handed down to family over the years and eventually was closed but two other Jimmy Buff’s opened in West Orange and Kenilworth.

Jimmy Buff's | Google Street View Jimmy Buff's | Google Street View

How does Fodor’s describe Buff’s dogs?

“Hot dog lovers keen on sampling regional varieties should know about the “Newark Dog,” which is essentially an Italian hot dog that’s stuffed into a pizza-like bread and topped with sautéed onions, peppers, and potatoes. Jimmy Buff’s is the real deal.”

Sure, they deserve the honor.

Google Street View | Rutt's Hut Rutts Hut, Hot Dog, Bar

But what of Rutt’s Hut in Clifton with their deep-fried Rippers?

What of Hot Dog Johnny’s in Buttzville? I mean the name of the town alone is worth the trip, is it not?

What of Munce’s hot dog truck that you’ll find on Saint Georges Avenue in Rahway by Union County Park? A dirty water dog so classic, so good, it was part of my childhood.

My point is, while kudos go out to Jimmy Buff’s, I think New Jersey knows a great hot dog stand when they visit one and we have plenty that won’t disappoint.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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