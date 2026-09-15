Think your kid’s high school is huge? See NJ’s 10 biggest here
When I lived in Hunterdon County, my older kids attended and graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School. Us locals just called it Central.
Being a regional high school means not only do students from the town where it’s located attend, which is Flemington, but also sent there are kids from Raritan Township, East Amwell, Delaware Township, and Readington. People in town joke its campus is so big it looks more like a community college.
They’re not wrong.
Two years ago, their enrollment was 2,142 students. So, when nj.com came out with a list of the biggest high schools in New Jersey I thought for sure it would be in there.
It wasn’t.
Did you know there are two traditional high schools in New Jersey so large they each have a student body over 3,000? I didn’t. Then there are eight others with more than 2,500.
To give you some perspective on how big these are, consider the smallest traditional high school in New Jersey is Wildwood High School in Cape May County. That had 255 for the 2024-2025 school year.
According to their data here are the 10 biggest high schools in our state.
1. Passaic County Technical Institute — Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District, Passaic County
Total enrollment: 3,540
2. Clifton High School — Clifton Public School District, Passaic County
Total enrollment: 3,127
3. Union City High School — Union City School District, Hudson County
Total enrollment: 3,115
4. Perth Amboy High School — Perth Amboy Public School District, Middlesex County
Total enrollment: 2,781
5. John P. Stevens High School — Edison Township School District, Middlesex County
Total enrollment: 2,702
6. South Brunswick High School — South Brunswick School District, Middlesex County
Total enrollment: 2,659
7. Vineland Senior High School — Vineland Public School District, Cumberland County
Total enrollment: 2,655
8. Old Bridge High School — Old Bridge Township School District, Middlesex County
Total enrollment: 2,642
9. Bridgewater-Raritan High School — Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District, Somerset County
Total enrollment: 2,630
10. Bayonne High School — Bayonne School District, Hudson County
Total enrollment: 2,579
Out of traditional schools, (nj.com did not include charter schools) my kids’ old high school ranks 24th.
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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