Think your kid’s high school is huge? See NJ’s 10 biggest here

Think your kid’s high school is huge? See NJ’s 10 biggest here

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When I lived in Hunterdon County, my older kids attended and graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School. Us locals just called it Central.

Being a regional high school means not only do students from the town where it’s located attend, which is Flemington, but also sent there are kids from Raritan Township, East Amwell, Delaware Township, and Readington. People in town joke its campus is so big it looks more like a community college.

yellow school bus with yellow school bus
Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

They’re not wrong.

Two years ago, their enrollment was 2,142 students. So, when nj.com came out with a list of the biggest high schools in New Jersey I thought for sure it would be in there.

It wasn’t.

student sitting on chairs in front of chalkboard
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash

Did you know there are two traditional high schools in New Jersey so large they each have a student body over 3,000? I didn’t. Then there are eight others with more than 2,500.

To give you some perspective on how big these are, consider the smallest traditional high school in New Jersey is Wildwood High School in Cape May County. That had 255 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Passaic County Technical Institute via Google Street View
Passaic County Technical Institute via Google Street View

According to their data here are the 10 biggest high schools in our state.

1. Passaic County Technical Institute — Passaic County Technical-Vocational School District, Passaic County

Total enrollment: 3,540

2. Clifton High School — Clifton Public School District, Passaic County

Total enrollment: 3,127

3. Union City High School — Union City School District, Hudson County

Total enrollment: 3,115

4. Perth Amboy High School — Perth Amboy Public School District, Middlesex County

Total enrollment: 2,781

5. John P. Stevens High School — Edison Township School District, Middlesex County

Total enrollment: 2,702

6. South Brunswick High School — South Brunswick School District, Middlesex County

Total enrollment: 2,659

7. Vineland Senior High School — Vineland Public School District, Cumberland County

Total enrollment: 2,655

8. Old Bridge High School — Old Bridge Township School District, Middlesex County

Total enrollment: 2,642

9. Bridgewater-Raritan High School — Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District, Somerset County

Total enrollment: 2,630

10. Bayonne High School — Bayonne School District, Hudson County

Total enrollment: 2,579

Out of traditional schools, (nj.com did not include charter schools) my kids’ old high school ranks 24th.

See the full report here.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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