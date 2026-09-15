Lindenwold gets Moe’s Hot Pizza and Grill, certified halal comfort food destination
We in the Garden State love our pizza, so when a new joint opens up, it will certainly picque our interest. Throw in spices and now you whole-heartedly have my attention.
One new spot just had its soft over the weekend in South Jersey and it’s already getting excitement in the social media comments.
Moe’s Hot Pizza and Grill is now open in Camden County.
The restaurant is from the same people behind Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill which opened in Voorhees, NJ earlier in 2026. They fuse bold street-food traditions into something entirely unique.
It will have a variety of pizza options, as well as the favorite menu items from Moe’s Voorhees location, including hot chicken sandiwches, wings covered in house-made sauces, cheesesteaks, and more.
There will also be options such as ice cream, milkshakes and customized drinks.
They promise big flavors made the Moe’s way. Plus, everything is 100% halal.
Moe’s Hot Pizza and Grill serves bold, new cuisine to New Jersey
For foodies who are looking for more than just your average meal, this is flavorful food with attitude.
They opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 103 Blackwood Clementon Rd. Unit A in Lindenwold, NJ.
The original Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill is located at 1227 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Suite 7 in Voorhees, NJ.
These are NJ's top public high schools this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.