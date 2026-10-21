Just when you thought homeowners' associations had run out of ways to meddle in people’s lives, one reportedly found a new crisis demanding immediate neighborhood intervention: full-size Halloween candy bars.

A notice circulating online asks residents not to hand out full-size bars this Halloween.

Instead, homeowners are encouraged to stick with “fun-size” candy so the experience remains consistent, and neighbors who spend less don’t feel pressured or embarrassed.

Seriously? We're now worried about candy bar shaming?

How ridiculous.

Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash

HOA’s idea of Halloween fairness

This is straight out of the "participation trophy" culture that has dumbed down and weakened our society.

Beyond the overall societal issue, there's the holiday itself, which is supposed to be unpredictable.

One house gives out Snickers, another gives you Smarties.

One neighbor turns the porch light off and pretends nobody is home, and every kid remembers the legendary house that hands out the full-size bars.

If somebody wants to spend extra money giving neighborhood kids a memorable Halloween, that is their business.

If another family hands out smaller candy, that’s fine, too. Nobody needs an HOA committee standardizing the contents of every candy bowl in the name of emotional equality.

What comes next? Approved pumpkin dimensions? A neighborhood costume budget? An equity audit for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?

This is truly out of the communist playbook. Bring everyone down to the lowest common denominator.

Instead of striving to be the house that can give out the full-size bars, the focus is on those who can't, and everyone else is forced down to that baseline.

Of course, we don't know which HOA did this, or if it was just some social media prank.

The reason it went viral is that, in our current society, it's entirely believable that an HOA would do this.

That is a bigger problem than the size of the candy bar your kid might get this Halloween.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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