A short trip from NJ nets you this amazing golf course

The warmer mornings have been a godsend recently. We can finally have morning tee times without having to bundle up.

This weekend I tried out a course I had never played before. I had heard great things about it, and boy, did it deliver.

I played Jeffersonville Golf Club, in Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania. The course is located at 2400 West Main Street.

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It's designed by Donald J. Ross, a legendary designer in the golf world. The course opened in 1931.

As for my experience there, I couldn't have asked for a better course. Condition-wise, this place was immaculate. From the greens to the fairway to the rough you weren't going to find any blemishes anywhere.

Only being 6100 yards from the tees we played, I assumed that it may be easy to shoot a good score here, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. The greens were the firmest I think I've ever played. From the middle of the fairway it was tough to get balls to stay on the green.

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It's got a very traditional-style type of feel to it. There are little to no water hazards, and bombing the ball doesn't really help you here. It's all about angles into these greens, not about distance.

The best part? You can play here for under $100, which feels impossible in today's world. I played at 6:50 a.m., and it was only $90.

Next time you're playing a golf round, it needs to be at Jeffersonville Golf Club.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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