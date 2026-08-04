⚡ Six Flags Great Adventure is hiring seasonal workers for its 2026 fall events

➡️ Open positions pay $16 to $30 an hour

🎢 The park is recruiting for 3 signature fall events

JACKSON — New Jersey's biggest amusement park needs a few good workers.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township is currently hiring for its 2026 fall season.

From ride operators to admissions, the park is looking to fill several positions for its signature autumn events — Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest. The three signature events kick off in mid-September and run through Nov. 1.

"Fall is one of the most exciting times of year at Six Flags Great Adventure, and it takes an incredible team to bring our signature seasonal events to life," said Ryan Eldredge, director of sales and marketing for Six Flags Great Adventure.

Fright Fest 2025 at Six Flags Great Adventure (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) Fright Fest 2025 at Six Flags Great Adventure (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Numerous positions available

Six Flags has several positions available across multiple departments.

Some of the positions, such as scare actors for the park's popular Fright Fest event, require an audition.

Pay for the jobs listed on the company's online employment page ranges from $16 to $30 per hour depending on the position.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

The jobs come with some perks, too.

Six Flags said seasonal workers get complimentary park admission, free tickets for friends and family, food and merchandise discounts and scholarship opportunities. Workers can also participate in professional development programs.

READ MORE: Nearly half of NJ residents feel good about their finances — despite rising costs

The Bakunawa roller coaster will make its debut in 2027 at Six Flags Great Adventure (Six Flags)

Six Flags announces new roller coaster

Excitement about the park's new offerings has dominated the headlines this summer.

On July 28, Six Flags announced its newest addition to its lineup of thrill rides. Expected to make its debut in 2027, Bakunawa is a first-of-its-kind roller coaster, according to Six Flags. With a speed of 100 mph and stretching 382 feet into the sky, Six Flags officials said Bakunawa is the "fastest and tallest spinning launch coaster in the world."

As if that's not reason enough to buy a ticket, Six Flags said the coaster is also the "world's first floorless spinning coaster" and the "world's first upside-down launch."

Demand for the new ride is expected to be high, with 2027 season passes already on sale.

Job application available online

People interested in applying for the available jobs can go to jobs.sixflags.com. The site currently lists a dozen positions being recruited for, with details about salary, shifts and responsibilities.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom