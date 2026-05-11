⚠️ New Jersey officials are warning Amazon Prime users about a phishing scam using fake membership renewal emails to steal passwords and financial information.

📧 The scam emails claim your payment method failed and your Amazon Prime membership is about to expire, but the links lead to fraudulent login pages.

🔒 Residents who clicked the links are urged to contact their bank immediately, report fraud, and change their Amazon password as soon as possible.

If you have Amazon Prime, there is a scam alert that New Jerseyans need to be aware of, according to the State of New Jersey.

The warning was posted on the Chester Township NJ Facebook page, warning Amazon Prime customers to watch out for emails claiming their payment method is invalid and that their membership is about to expire.

Fake Amazon Prime emails targeting New Jersey customers

Clicking the link takes people to a fake login page built to steal their password, credit card number, and personal information.

ALSO READ: Goose killing in NJ sparks an outrage

“The emails look real—they include the Amazon Prime logo and appear to come from ‘Prime Notification,’ but the actual sender address has nothing to do with Amazon,” Chester Township warned.

How the Amazon Prime phishing scam works

If anyone gets one of these emails, don’t click anything. If you have already clicked and entered information, contact your bank immediately and report potential fraud and change your Amazon password.

NJ officials urge residents to protect personal information

Some Facebook users quickly responded to the post, offering their advice, too. One person said they received one of these emails and went to their real Amazon page to check the renewal date. That’s how they knew the email was a scam.

Another one advised people to click on the “from:” in any email they receive to see the real sender’s address.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom