❗ E-Z Pass scams target New Jersey drivers

❗ One scam is connected to new congestion tolling

❗ Never pay via text

Officials in New York and Pennsylvania are warning of a new wave of text scams that are targeting people with an E-Z Pass account.

The scams are trying to connect with drivers via text message. This type of scam is known as a SMiShing scam.

In each case, you are told that you owe a toll and are provided a link to pay it.

DON'T click on the link.

You will never be asked to pay a toll via text message from E-Z Pass.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The New York Scam

Con artists are taking advantage of the new congestion tolling program recently put in place to enter Manhattan.

Drivers are now charged a $9 toll to enter below 60th street. There are no toll plazas. License plate readers and E-Z Pass scanners have been put in place at all entry points.

New York E-Z Pass officials posted a warning on-line of the scam that attempts to "collect tolls for the Congestion Relief Zone."

"Please be advised this is NOT an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the Toll Agencies associated with E-ZPass," the notice reads, "We advise you NOT to access the website contained within the message."

"If you receive this fraudulent SMS and would like to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center please visit: www.ic3.gov."

The Pennsylvania Scam

The PA Turnpike recently moved to a cashless Open Road Tolling (ORT) system.

Tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds without slowing down or stopping.

An advisory was posted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission website.

attachment-SAMPLE SCAM TEXT loading...

"A smishing scam is again being sent to random individuals, aiming to deceive them to share their personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts," the advisory reads.

" People who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from the PA Turnpike or another toll agency should not click on the link."

What if I already clicked one of these links?

✅ Check your personal E-ZPass account online to verify account balances and other personal information

✅ If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts

✅ Dispute any unfamiliar charges

✅ Consider credit monitoring

✅ Report any suspicious activity to the police

