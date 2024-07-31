❓ There are many reasons your E-ZPass may not be working

You go through the E-ZPass lane and out of the corner of your eye you see the message “Call E-ZPass” or “Toll Not Paid.”

Day ruined.

That almost certainly means a violation is coming in the mail.

Even if you think your E-ZPass account is in good standing and your transponder is linked to the correct vehicle, there are sometimes glitches.

If you suspect that your E-ZPass tag is not working, there can be several reasons why and most are easy fixes.

The most common way to know if your transponder is not working properly or is not being read correctly is when you get an “Call E-ZPass” or “Toll Not Paid” message when you go through the toll reader.

Here are the most likely causes of an E-ZPass transponder malfunction:

You mounted it wrong

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (which administers E-ZPass in New Jersey):

Make sure the label on the tag is right-side up and facing you.

Press the tag to your windshield about one inch to the right of the center support of the rearview mirror and one inch below the top edge of the windshield.

Mounting your tag in another location, could prevent it from being read.

‘Waving’ your tag

Some people prefer not to have their E-ZPass tag mounted on the windshield, and will instead keep it in the glove box. This is also not recommended from the NJTA:

You have no way to know as you travel through a toll lane exactly when the antenna on the E-ZPass equipment is searching for the E-ZPass tag in your car.

There is a high likelihood that you will wave or hold the tag near your windshield too early or too late for it to be read by the equipment in the lane.

Obstructions

Even if you have your E-ZPass tag mounted in the correct location, it is possible for the tag to become obstructed.

Window tints, windshield wipers, a GPS unit, dash cameras or even ice and snow can obstruct the transponder.

Speed through toll plaza

Speeds are posted at toll plazas and through so-called high-speed E-ZPass lanes.

Exceeding those posted speed limits can hinder the ability of the tag readers to get an accurate reading from your E-ZPass transponder.

Age of transponder

Every E-ZPass transponder contains a battery. The lifespan of the battery can be as long as 8-10 years, but can be as little as 3-5 years.

From time-to-time, New Jersey will send you a new transponder with a fresh battery and request that you send the old one back.

A low battery may send out a weak signal that cannot be read correctly.

Account status

The most common account error is a lack of funds. This can be due to you forgetting to replenish the money in your E-ZPass account.

If your account is linked to a credit card, that card may be expired or reached its limit.

If the account is new, you may need to activate it.

You also need to update your vehicle information from time-to-time or when you get a new vehicle.

Malfunctioning toll reader

It does occasionally happen that a toll reader will malfunction.

In 2022 a malfunctioning toll reader at the Route 1 bridge linking Trenton and Morrisville, PA, malfunctioned and charged some drivers $9 to cross. The correct toll was $1.25.

Officials found the error and refunded user accounts.

If you suspect that you tag was read incorrectly, you can contact E-ZPass to make them aware of the situation.

Defective E-ZPass tag

Like any mass-produced electronic device, defects can happen with E-ZPass tags.

If you suspect your tag is defective, it can be returned to the E-ZPass Customer Service Center for replacement at no charge.

How to get help

If you suspect your tag is not functioning properly, you can call the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-AUTO-TOLL (288-6865).

Tags can also be returned to:

NJ E-ZPass Customer Service Center

P.O. Box 52003

Newark, NJ 07101-8203

