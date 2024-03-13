E-ZPass scam hits NY – Is NJ now at risk?

Today's world can be both amazing and scary at the same time. Especially when it comes to all things digital, where you never know sometimes what to trust.

Take email, for example. Think about how ruthless scammers get just trying to get your personal information.

Now sure, a lot of it appears obvious, and the scammers know that. What they're really seeking is that good old-fashioned lottery hit.

In other words, when their phishing email attempt hooks just the right person in the right circumstances in relation to the scam. That's when they hook you and get your personal information.

Scams are a sad reality in today's world, and they come in many forms, not just email. Unfortunately, this has now become a problem for E-ZPass customers.

If you're a daily commuter in New York State, listen up. A different kind of scam is now hitting E-ZPass tagholders throughout the state, with New Jersey as a potential next target.

As of this writing, there haven't been widespread reports of E-ZPass tagholders in New Jersey being targeted. But because some New York drivers are dealing with this scam, it might be a matter of time before drivers registered in New Jersey begin to deal with the same thing.

This time, however, it's not a phishing scam. But rather, a Smishing scam.

What's a Smishing Scam?

Although very similar to a phishing scam, a Smishing scam isn't associated with email. Rather, this kind of scam arrives on your cell phone via text message (or, SMS text).

According to the NY State Department of Transportation, Smishing scams have been hitting New York E-Zpass tagholders "as an attempt to collect tolls on behalf of 'NY Toll Services.'"

The message basically prompts you to pay your bill, which some unsuspecting customers might do. They often prompt you to tap on a link, at which point may request your personal information, including bank or credit card numbers so you can successfully pay your balance.

Scam within a scam

What some might not realize is the scam within the scam. Sometimes, the Smishing attempt might include a line at the bottom asking if you'd like to opt out of that courtesy service.

Don't fall for it. By replying that you'd like to opt out, you actually gave the scammer confirmation that they're dealing with a real human on the other end.

That's the danger with this type of scam, and it's exactly the kind of scam E-ZPass customers in the state of New York are having to deal with. The texts may appear very real but don't be fooled.

NJ Customers

With customers in NY state being targeted, those in New Jersey need to be on alert. Ask yourself: Do you ever get pay-by-text messages from E-ZPass?

If you ever do receive an unfamiliar text, contact E-ZPass of New Jersey right away to confirm if the message is real or not. If it's a Smishing attempt, then you did the right thing by reporting it.

Also, never use phone numbers or links provided within the text to contact E-ZPass. Use the contact info on your official billing statements or other official documentation, including their website.

Be alert

The most important thing New Jersey customers need to know is to be alert and understand that this is happening to our neighbors to the north. If you receive a text from E-ZPass regarding bill payment, do not interact with the message and report it to E-ZPass directly.

