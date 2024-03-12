It's always a great time when the Easter Bunny pays New Jersey a visit. From Easter egg hunts to family gatherings, there's so much to like about the holiday.

Not to mention, Easter coincides with the warmer weather of spring, which is always a plus. Sure, not every Easter is warm, but it is very close to the warmer weather becoming permanent for the spring.

With that said, there is one popular candy primarily associated with Easter that you should be aware of. A candy that contains a chemical that's known to cause cancer in animals.

In fact, that cancer scare went beyond pets at one point in the past. It all has to do with the color red.

Why Red?

Some red dyes seem to be problematic in candy. Back in the 1970s, there was a study that showed Red Dye #2 caused cancer in female rats.

It caused such a scare that M&M's completely dropped their red M&M just so it would calm their consumers' fears. This, despite the fact that M&M's didn't use that particular red dye in the first place.

Interestingly, by dropping the red M&M from its lineup, the orange M&M was introduced as its replacement. Then when red was eventually added back, they let orange be and both colors have been part of the mix ever since.

Scare Today

Although the days of the 1970s Red Dye #2 scare are behind us, we now have another scare that involves not only Easter candy but other food products as well.

Red Dye #3 is now a concern, and it's been known to cause cancer in animals. It's a very similar situation to the scare in the 1970s, and the varieties of one particular Easter candy are affected.

