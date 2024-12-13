Accused drug dealer charged in road-rage shooting on NJ Turnpike

🚨Shots were fired at a Cadillac near Exit 5 on the NJ Turnpike

🚨No one in the Cadillac was injured

🚨Police recovered gun and drugs

A North Carolina man was charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident on the New Jersey Turnpike on Halloween.

State Police said shots were fired multiple times by the driver of a Nissan Altima at a Cadillac Escalade south of Exit 5 (Burlington/Mt. Holly) just before midnight. The driver of the Escalade was not injured. Both vehicles were headed south.

The identity of the Escalade driver and the circumstances of the shooting was not disclosed.

State Police detectives learned the Nissan is registered in North Carolina to Brandon Rudd, 34, of South Mills and enlisted the Camden County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant and survey his property. The county SWAT arrested Rudd on Nov. 8.

Brandon Rudd, items found in his home Brandon Rudd, items found in his home (Camden County, NC Sheriff's Office) loading...

Guns and drugs

Following his arrest, sheriff's officers searched Rudd's Nissan and said they found a loaded handgun and controlled substances. Three more loaded firearms, over $9,000 in cash, over a kilogram of cocaine, more controlled substances and evidence related to the sale and distribution of controlled substances were found inside his home, officers said.

Evidence connected to the New Jersey road rage incident was also found in Rudd's Nissan and home, officials said.

Rudd was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and is being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark