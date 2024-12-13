Small plane from Linden Airport lands along NY interstate, 1 dead

✈️ The small plane landed in a median along Route 684 at the NY-CT border

✈️ One of two people on board died in the crash

✈️ The NTSB is investigating the crash

A plane that crash landed in the median of an interstate highway at the Connecticut/New York State border began its journey at a New Jersey airport.

FlightAware.com shows the plane left Linden Airport at 6:09 p.m. and landed at 6:45 p.m. just short of the Westchester Airport in Harrison, New York. The site's flight data shows the plane had been flying at 3,000 feet and dropped quickly.

Air traffic control audio posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News indicates the pilot requested and was granted permission for an emergency landing.

Two people were on board the plane. A 32-year-old man from Monsey, New York was killed and a second individual was hospitalized, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Map shows location of Westchester County Airport in Harrison, New York

10 short flights

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on her X account also created a spill of aviation fuel which was being cleaned by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

The plane was a single engine fixed wing TECNAM P-2008 built in 2021, according to FAA data.

Flight Aware shows the plane was flown from Smoketown, Pa. in Lancaster County to Linden on Sunday. It then made 10 short take offs and landings at the Linden airport on Sunday and Monday.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

