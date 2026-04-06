Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A NJ Transit train at the Hamilton train station A NJ Transit train at the Hamilton train station (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

🚨NJ Transit conductor assaulted during fare dispute

🚨Witnesses say passenger punched conductor; second crew member also hurt

🚨None of the 150 passengers on board the North Jersey Coast Line train were injured

BRADLEY BEACH — An NJ Transit conductor was assaulted on a North Jersey Coast Line train Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit says a train with about 150 passengers on board was headed from Long Branch to Bay Head when it was forced to stop at the Bradley Beach station after a conductor became involved in a "fare dispute" with a man on board.

The conductor was initially treated by first responders and the taken to a hospital. A second conductor received minor injuries, according to the agency. NJ Transit police did not disclose the identity of the passenger or any charges.

Witnesses say the conductor was punched in the nose by a young passenger who refused to buy a ticket, witnesses said.

The train did not finish its run and was canceled. Many of the stranded passengers called for ride shares to complete their trip to Ocean County.

A truck loaded with logs and other vehicles drive along a road toward Tehran near the Turkish border on the outskirts of Razi, northwestern Iran, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A truck loaded with logs and other vehicles drive along a road toward Tehran near the Turkish border on the outskirts of Razi, northwestern Iran, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) loading...

In an effort to stop the fighting, Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators have sent Iran and the U.S. a proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to give time to try and find a way to end the war, two Mideast officials have told The Associated Press.

Iran and the U.S. have not responded to the proposal, sent late Sunday night to both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, the officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Under pressure at home as consumers are growing increasingly concerned, President Donald Trump gave Tehran a deadline that expires Monday night, Washington time, saying if no deal was reached to reopen the strait the U.S. would hit Iran's power plants and other infrastructure targets and set the country “back to the stone ages.”

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he threatened in a social media post, adding that if Iran did not open the strait “you'll be living in Hell.”

Following Trump’s expletive-laced posts on Easter Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called the threats of targeting Iran’s infrastructure “reckless.”

Drumthwacket, the NJ governor's official residence, in Princeton, Gov. Mikie Sherrill Drumthwacket, the NJ governor's official residence, in Princeton, Gov. Mikie Sherrill (Andrew Wilkerson, Drumthwacket Foundation/Gov. Mikie Sherrill via X) loading...

☑️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill will move her family into Drumthwacket this summer

☑️ The move cuts a long daily commute from Montclair to Trenton

☑️ It marks the first full-time resident at Drumthwacket since 2004

PRINCETON — New Jersey's first family will move into the governor's residence during the summer.

The sounds of a family will once again fill Drumthwacket when Gov. Mikie Sherrill, her husband and four children leave behind their Montclair home for the 16,000 square foot, 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom home on 12 acres along Route 206 in Princeton.

No governor has called Drumthwacket home since James McGreevey moved in with his then-wife from Woodbridge. Phil Murphy and Chris Christie hosted events and occasionally spent the night, but their families remained in Middletown and Mendham Township, respectively.

“From Day One this administration has committed to getting to work in Trenton to deliver on our commitments. We’re thrilled to further strengthen that commitment by living full time in the Governor’s official residence and being much closer to the Capital City and the State House," Sherrill said in a written statement. “Drumthwacket is the people’s house, and we look also forward to continuing to bring it to life for New Jersey residents and highlight all the incredible history it offers."

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP) Firefighters battle a wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP) loading...

New Jersey is entering peak wildfire season and there have already been scattered fires across the state.

Rainfall is down about 2 inches from what is typical, and portions of the Pine Barrens on South Jersey have been listed as an 'extreme risk' for wildfire by the New Jersey Forest Fire service.

Heavy, wet, snow from the past winter brought down tree branches in New Jersey's forests. Those branches are now possible fuel for future fires.

The Forest Fire Service has been conducting controlled burns to try and get rid of as much underbrush as possible and reduce the risk for wildfires.

🔴 A surge in bats, including pregnant ones, is driving infestations inside New Jersey homes after a harsh winter.

⚠️ Experts warn April is the critical window to remove bats before baby season makes it illegal to act.

🔴 Bat droppings can pose serious health risks, including lung infections like histoplasmosis.

The brutally cold February has led to a surge in bats, especially pregnant ones, taking up residence inside people’s homes in New Jersey.

Surge in bats invading New Jersey homes after brutal winter

This can cause a whole array of issues, but Josh Fogle, Northeast Regional Manager at Critter Control, says it’s imperative to get them out now, before they give birth.

Bats are very beneficial to the environment, and some species are considered endangered, protected, and native to New Jersey, which means they are highly protected by local and government authorities, Fogle said. So, there are very limited ways animal control can address the problem.

“We can only utilize one-way doors or bat valves to allow them to escape without catching or killing, and then we have to make sure that the structure is completely sealed so they can’t get back in,” Fogle said.

The problem with that is that baby season for bats is in the summer and when they have the babies, animal control cannot legally remove them. They are not allowed to separate the parents from the babies, and the babies won’t leave until August or September.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

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