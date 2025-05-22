🍷 There are nearly 60 wineries in New Jersey

🍷 They exist from Sussex to Cape May counties and everywhere in between

🍷 Let's focus first on the wineries of North Jersey

If you’re looking for something fun, whimsical, and relaxing to do on a warm summer afternoon in New Jersey, think about visiting a local winery.

Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out?

New Jersey is quickly establishing itself as one of the premier wine regions of the Mid-Atlantic, with over 1,500 acres of land in the state operating as vineyards, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Jersey wines now receive critical acclaim and high scores in major wine publications like Wine Enthusiast and Wine Advocate.

What makes New Jersey’s wine industry noteworthy is the diversity of grapes grown here, GSWGA wrote on its website. Since there are different growing conditions in the state, New Jersey will never be known for just one variety.

We're going to break down the nearly 60 wineries by region, so whether you’re traveling through North, Central, South Jersey, or even the Jersey Shore, you can be sure there is a vineyard nearby to sit, relax, sip on a glass of local wine without having to go to California or Europe.

This week, let’s look at the top wineries in North Jersey, according to the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

There are seven wineries in the northern half of the state.

Ventimiglia Vineyards (Facebook) Ventimiglia Vineyards (Facebook) loading...

Sussex County

101 Layton Road, Wantage

At the tippy top of the state in Sussex County, there is one winery to check out, and that is Ventimiglia Vineyard.

“Our wines are made in small batches with carefully selected, top-quality grapes. We use oak barrels and minimal chemical or mechanical intervention. Artful blending promotes optimal flavors, aroma, and finish. Our aim is to let you enjoy the delicious wine we share at our own table,” the website says.

Enjoy open wine tastings every weekend (Saturday from noon til 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon til 4 p.m.). Tasting fee is $10.

Notable wines include: Chardonnay, Buon Giorno, Vidal Blanc, Wantage White, Rocky Ridge Red, Chambourcin, Carignane, and Fratelli Ventimiglia.

Rebel Sheep (Google Street View) Rebel Sheep (Rebel Sheep Wine Co.) loading...

Morris

15 North Rd, Chester

If you love fruity wines, Rebel Sheep is the place to visit. It started in 2021. The farm had the best apple harvest, which left them with an abundance of fruit at the end of the season. The owners decided to think outside the box as to what to do with all the leftover fruit. They decided to make wine and cider from their homegrown fruits, and poof…Rebel Sheep Wine Co. was born.

“The foundation of Rebel Sheep Wine Co. stems from the heart of the family that built it. We are rebel sheep in the wine industry; creating wines and ciders with the fruits that we grow and nothing else. This means there are no traditional wine grapes to be found,” the website says.

Some cool events coming up at the winery include a Sip n’ Smoke, a Summer Solstice Night Market, the Lavender Festival, Trivia Nights, the Pickle Festival, the Pick n’ Sip (flowers), and more. Check out the calendar for all the details.

Notable wines and ciders include: The Blue Collar Berry Wine, The Bog Romance Fruit Wine, The Bohemian Raspberry Fruit Wine, The Ice Queen Fruit Wine, The Peachy Green Fruit Wine, and The Apple-Sauced Hard Cider.

Brook Hollow Winery (Google Street View) Brook Hollow Winery (Google Street View) loading...

Warren

594 Route 94, Columbia

Brook Hollow Winery is a family farm winery that overlooks the Delaware Water Gap. The winery was started in 2006 by owner and winemaker Paul Ritter, his wife, and three daughters. What started as a hobby and a few grapevines quickly grew to over 2000 grapevines.

“The hobby became a passion for Paul and just prior to retiring as a wildlife biologist, for 30 years, the family opened a small weekend winery at Brook Hollow Farm in Knowlton Township,” the website says.

One of the most unique and popular drinks at the winery are the frozen wine slushies and the fan favorite---a chocolate Merlot milkshake (seasonal).

Wine tastings are available seven days a week, as well as premium wine tastings and wine flights. Check out the website for all the details.

John the “Uncorked” wine club and have Brook Hollow Winery wines delivered to your doorstep all year round.

Notable wines include Frontenac Noir, Diamond Sparkling Wine, Proprietor’s Red, Chambourcin Sweet, Cabernet Franc (infused with coffee beans), Cayuga White, and Inspiration Lily (dessert wine).

Four Sisters Winery (Google Street View) Four Sisters Winery (Google Street View) loading...

783 North Bridgeville Road, Belvidere

Established in 1984, Four Sisters Winery is a cherished family-owned gem spanning 23 scenic acres, with 8 acres dedicated to vineyards.

“Offering a diverse selection of 19 wines, each bottle embodies our commitment to quality and tradition. Indulge in the fruits of our labor while celebrating the enduring bonds of family,” the website says.

There’s so much to do at the winery, including wine tastings, live music, and an outdoor bar. There is also a Vineyard View Bistro, which offers a food menu that includes everything from comforting classics like mac and cheese to gourmet delights like charcuterie boards. Pair your meals with their wines for a complete culinary experience.

Enjoy special events every year, like barefoot grape stomping and immersive murder mystery evenings.

Notable wines include Crimson, Niagara, Country Blush, Beaver Creek Red, and Cedar Hill White and Rose.

Villa Milagro Vineyard (Villa Milagro) Villa Milagro Vineyard (Villa Milagro) loading...

33 Route 627, Phillipsburg

Villa Milagro Vineyards is among the smallest wineries in the state. Current annual production is around 2,000 cases. “We like our boutique status and will grow to 3,000 cases per year, but no more,” according to the vineyard’s website.

It’s a true family farm. Dreams of an organic vineyard are still very much alive, as the owners are successfully growing 10 acres of organic grains that they sell to local artisan bakers. They also have a large organic kitchen garden in which they grow food-to-table products.

The vineyard offers several events year-round, including Chillin’ at the Villa events, where you can bring your own picnic. Loud Guitars, Big Cigars and Ugly Ties for Father’s Day, and Music at Milagro weekends.

Ride the wine train. Board a wine train for a trip along the banks of the Delaware River for a winery visit.

Simple wines are made here, including Casi Dulce, Delicado, Incendio, and Rosita.

Alba Vineyard via Facebook Alba Vineyard via Facebook loading...

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road, Milford

Alba’s 93 acre estate is nestled in the rolling hills of Warren County. The vineyard rests between the elevations of 250’ to 650’ above sea level, providing the farm with ample drainage of cold air, which helps to mitigate the spring frosts and prolong the growing season. That means the soils are healthy, and the grapes are bountiful to make the wines.

The tasting room serves as a showroom with a complete selection of wines produced on the premises. Daily wine flights are also available. Weddings and private events can also be held here.

Alba wines include Estate Cabernet Franc, GR Chardonnay, Old Mill Red, LH Riesling, Voyager, and Port (an extremely limited and very rare small batch).

Little Ridge Vineyards (Google Street View) Little Ridge Vineyards (Google Street View) loading...

607 Ridge Road, Harmony Township

Owners William and Abigail grew up on family dairy farms in rural Warren County. They shared their passion for agriculture and sustainable farming to fulfill their dream called Little Ridge Vineyards.

Enjoy live music at the vineyards during wine tastings. Guided wine tastings are offered on a walk-in basis. Feel free to bring your own food.

Little Ridge offers a selection of dry, off-dry blends, semi-sweet, and sweet red, and white wines by the bottle, the glass, or to go.

Cheers!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom