Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Analilia Mejia waves to supporters with her sons Langston, center, and August, right, after winning New Jersey's 11th Congressional District special election, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Montclair, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Analilia Mejia waves to supporters with her sons Langston, center, and August, right, after winning New Jersey's 11th Congressional District special election, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Montclair, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Democrat Analilia Mejía won a New Jersey special election for the U.S. House on Thursday, defeating Republican Joe Hathaway on a message of standing up to President Donald Trump and defending progressive policies.

Mejía, 48, a former head of the Working Families Alliance who had support from Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, will fill the seat previously held by Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill and serve until January.

Her victory is a win for progressives and means Democrats hold on to the 11th District seat in the House, where Republicans hold a thin majority. It also adds to a string of victories for Democrats heading into this year’s midterm elections.

The Associated Press called the race for Mejía minutes after the polls closed.

Mejía later spoke in Montclair to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters who called out in unison with her that she was an “unbought, unbossed, sassy new member of Congress.”

Among her campaign promises was working to abolish ICE.

Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station (FIFA World Cup NYNJ Host Committee/ AP Photo/Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)File loading...

⚽NJ won’t make commuters pay $48M to move World Cup crowds

⚽Fans could face $100+ train fares for a trip that’s usually $12.90

⚽Political pressure grows as FIFA, NJ clash over who pays

EAST RUTHERFORD — New Jersey is digging in against criticism over its vow not to allow NJ Transit to pay for the millions it will cost to transport World Cup fans.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her administration inherited its predecessor's agreement in which FIFA contributes no money toward transporting 40,000 fans to each of the eight games at MetLife Stadium. The estimated cost is $48 million.

"I won’t stick New Jersey commuters for that tab for years to come, that’s not fair. So here’s the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don’t, I’m not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one," Sherrill said, adding that FIFA will earn $11 billion from the tournament.

Fans could pay a fare of over $100 for the 18-mile trip back to New York, according to The Athletic. The same ride, which includes a stop at Secaucus, normally costs $12.90. NJ Transit says a final plan has not been finalized.

Meanwhile, Sherrill also threw her support behind a massive sales tax hike during the world cup matches. She called it a "tourism fee" during an appearance on WNYC radio.

The legislature is considering a proposal to add multiple taxes and fees on everything from purchases to ride shares to hotel rooms. The legislation would also add a 10% tax on money bet on World Cup matches.

Sherrill said in the interview her administration was looking for ways to defray the costs of hosting FIFA World Cup matches.

Kevin Coposky, a school custodian in Sayreville, is facing a lesser charge after police say citizens interfered with a case (MCPO, Google Maps) Kevin Coposky, a school custodian in Sayreville, is facing a lesser charge after police say citizens interfered with a case (MCPO, Google Maps) loading...

🚨 NJ school custodian charged, but cops say case was weakened by vigilante interference

📱 Social media group exposed suspect before police could finish investigation

⚖️ Prosecutors warn actions may have prevented more serious charges

A high school custodian in Middlesex County accused of being an online child predator is facing a far lesser charge due to direct interference by private citizens, police said.

Kevin Coposky, of Old Bridge, was charged with third-degree attempt to endanger the welfare of a child.

Coposky, who worked at Sayreville War Memorial High School, was arrested on Wednesday in a case that began as a tip accusing the 39-year-old of trying to meet children online for sexual activity.

Before law enforcement could finish investigating, police said a "self-identified vigilante group independently contacted the suspect” and publicly blasted disturbing details about Coposky’s alleged conduct online in social media videos.

“As a result, investigators were impeded and thus, unable to fully develop and secure critical evidence to pursue the full scope of potential charges," the statement said.

Police said they strongly discourage such vigilante actions, which can “compromise investigations, hinder the pursuit of justice, place the safety of officers in jeopardy, and ultimately detract from law enforcement’s ability to hold offenders fully accountable.”

A massive buoy washed ashore in Seaside Heights (Photo Credit: Kevin Williams) A massive buoy washed ashore in Seaside Heights (Photo Credit: Kevin Williams) loading...

🌊 A massive 7-ton green buoy mysteriously washed ashore in Seaside Heights

🚨 Police say a corroded cable likely broke

📸 The unusual sight has drawn crowds and social media buzz

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — It’s not a bird….it’s not a plane…and it’s definitely not Superman.

A huge, green buoy washed up on the beach in Seaside Heights last Friday and has been there ever since.

So, where did this thing come from?

Police explain how drifting buoy may have traveled from NY

While there has been no official statement from the U.S. Coast Guard, Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Bold told us that the cable that held the buoy in place corroded and broke off, causing it to float from either Long Island or Staten Island to Seaside.

Boyd said he’s not sure who owns the buoy, but they will send a truck to pick the buoy up. There is no harm to the public.

The buoy has certainly created some social media buzz.

An Instagram post reads the buoy weighs over seven tons, and explains that these heavy-duty buoys help guide massive vessels through busy waterways, “and seeing one up close really puts the power of the ocean into perspective. If you're at the Shore right now, swing by and check it out before the authorities remove it. A true ‘only at the Jersey Shore’ moment," the post reads.

Created using Canva (Townsquare Media) Created using Canva (Townsquare Media) loading...

Longtime New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry is among 60 nominees announced this week for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

“They’re going to need a bigger hall. Big Joe’s impact on New Jersey is that big," Townsquare Media New Jersey Vice President of Content Sam Elliot Gagliardi said Wednesday. "He represents the very best of what local radio can be: entertaining, impactful, and deeply connected to the community. This honor couldn’t go to a more deserving person.”

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates athletes, authors, innovators, inventors and visionaries from the Garden State. Here are some of the nominees in the 2026 ballot. Public voting is open until May 5. Below are just some of the nominees. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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