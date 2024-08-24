Famous hole-in-the-wall hot spot celebrates 80 years in NJ

It's not every day you find something like this in New Jersey. A small business thriving in the Great Garden State under the same family for eight decades. Sometimes it's just luck, while other times it's all strategy.

Before we get into this famous hole-in-the-wall hot spot, let's first take a moment to give a huge shout-out to all the small businesses here in New Jersey. To say this state is difficult to survive and thrive in is purely an understatement.

I myself know many small business owners. And although some have unfortunately closed up shop, others are still around. One a restaurant, another a pizza shop. And yes, both managed to get through the pandemic years and have emerged on the other side successfully.

And they're both businesses my family and I often like to give our business to. After all, these mom-and-pop places can't survive without us, and it's so rewarding to see them do well. Especially in small-town areas or when they're against big corporate conglomerates.

The one we're about to highlight is not only a go-to place for me and my boys to stop at every time we go camping in the northwestern part of the state, but it's also a very affordable eatery. Again, something that's not easy to do given the hostile business climate in New Jersey.

The only issue I sometimes have is finding a parking space. That's just how popular this small hole-in-the-wall place is. But don't let that deter you, you'll be able to find somewhere to park... trust me.

I absolutely love this place, and I know you will too if you've never been. Let's dive into it now and celebrate 80 years with them here in The Great Garden State.

Hot Dog Johnny's / 80 years of business in New Jersey

